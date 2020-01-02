Pioneer Theatre Company to Present the Loge Gallery Show ART - A LOVE AFFAIR

Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Loge Gallery show Art - A Love Affair by the Intermountain Society of Artists (ISA). The exhibit will include painted artwork from several artists from Utah, all associated with ISA. It will be on display during the production of Mary Stuart.

Founded on April 9, 1969, ISA is a Utah non-profit corporation that provides an environment for artists that inspires, challenges, educates, encourages, and assists them in the pursuit of excellence in the creation, enjoyment, and sharing of art in the Intermountain area.

For this exhibition, the group will display paintings from several of their artists, with various techniques, settings, and sizes being exhibited.



WHAT:

"Art - A Love Affair"

Loge Gallery Art Exhibit

WHEN:

January 10 - 25, 2020



WHERE:

Loge Level of the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre

300 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, 84112

TIMES:

Open to public from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Open before, during intermission and after the production of Mary Stuart for ticket holders.

PRICE:

Free

MORE INFO:

To purchase works, contact Box Office: 801-581-6961





