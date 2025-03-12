Pioneer Theatre Company Will Honor Simmons Family Foundation At Annual Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pioneer Theatre Company has announced its honorees for the company's annual gala—to be held April 26 at the S.J. Quinney College of Law on the University of Utah campus. The one-night-only celebration, hosted by Good Things Utah Co-Host Deena Marie Manzanares, will honor the Simmons Family Foundation as well as the Pioneer Theatre Guild.

Receiving top recognition at this year's PTC Gala is the Simmons Family Foundation, cited by PTC for “its visionary and extraordinary philanthropic generosity in support of Pioneer Theatre and the arts and cultural community in Utah.” Since its founding in 1986, the Simmons Family Foundation has been deeply committed to fostering the virtues of good citizenship through its support of religious, medical, community, artistic, and educational endeavors. With a steadfast dedication to enriching the lives of Utahns, the Foundation has played an instrumental role in sustaining and strengthening the cultural fabric of Utah.

"We at PTC are honored to celebrate and express our deepest gratitude to the Simmons Family Foundation. Their unwavering support has been an integral part of our journey, not only for PTC, but also for the broader Utah arts community,” said PTC Managing Director Adrian Budhu. “The generosity and vision of the Simmons Family have allowed us to cultivate a space where creativity can thrive, and we are forever grateful for the profound impact they have made in enriching our cultural landscape. Pioneer Theatre Company is honored to commemorate the Simmons Family Foundation's enduring impact, ensuring that theatre remains a vibrant, transformative force for generations to come."

In addition to decades of philanthropy and as a leading benefactor to PTC, it is worth noting the family's most-recognizable contribution to the organization: serving as namesake for PTC's flagship theatre, the Roy W. and Elizabeth E. Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

Also being elevated among the event's festivities is the long-serving Pioneer Theatre Guild—a booster organization whose mission is to support PTC through spreading awareness and raising funds.

“The impact of the Pioneer Theatre Guild can't be overstated. Whether it be providing volunteers for our events throughout the year, championing our works throughout the community, opening their individual homes, providing generous donations as individuals and as a collective, this is an organization whose support is unwavering,” said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “It's a joy to know that we will be taking a moment to uplift this organization that constantly uplifts PTC. They truly make us all ‘sparkle' and we're excited to return the favor.”

The evening, held on the top floor of the S.J. Quinney College of Law (just south of Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre) on April 26, will feature a cocktail reception from 6-7:00 PM; followed by dinner, a short program honoring Simmons Family Foundation and the Pioneer Theatre Guild, and live musical performances from 7:00-9:30 PM. “Festive or business attire” is requested.

As previously mentioned, the evening will be emceed by Deena Marie Mazanares, who serves as co-host of Good Things Utah on ABC-4 five days per week. In addition to her work in lifestyle television, Manzanares is also an accomplished actress—having graced the stages of many local companies, including Pioneer Theatre Company.

