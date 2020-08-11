Pioneer Theatre Company Introduces The Costume Collection Of Masks

Pioneer Theatre Company introduces The Costume Collection, a new artisan mask line that offers unique, special edition masks.

Beginning this week, Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) introduces The Costume Collection, a new artisan mask line that offers unique, special edition masks made from the costumes of PTC's most memorable plays and musicals.

These unique fabrics can make only 6 to 15 masks each and once the print is sold out, it is gone forever. A new print will be introduced each week.

"If we're making masks, it needs to be creative and whimsical. We thought it would be fun to give our supporters the chance to own a piece of PTC history with masks made out of costumes from some of their favorite productions," said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "The masks are practical and usable, but are also an amusing conversation piece and another way to support getting our incredible artisans back to work. Each week or so we will offer a new one, so keep an eye out for one of your favorites!"

As an ongoing initiative to help bring back full-time, benefited positions, PTC began employing its costume shop six weeks ago in making face masks that are in compliance with CDC guidance. The fabrics are 100% cotton, laundered and sewn in its costume shop. All proceeds will go directly towards the scaling and expansion of this community service initiative. To date, PTC has manufactured over 1,000 made-to- order masks in custom sizes and prints, with enough orders to allow for four full-time positions to return to the theatre.

"If we can bring people back to work while doing our part to help slow the spread of Covid-19, PTC is living up to its commitment to our staff and to community," adds Managing Director Christopher Massimine. Masks are available in multiple sizes, colors, and prints. Custom requests are accepted. The regular selection of masks sell for $15 each and The Costume Collection masks are $25 each. Group pricing is available and much larger group orders can be accommodated by special request. Masks can be ordered online at pioneertheatre.org/masks-to-order.

Now celebrating its 59th season, the award-winning PTC is Utah's Premiere Professional Theatre and a leading arts organization of the West. Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Christopher Massimine, PTC promotes community-building and education though presenting world-class productions; developing new socially resonant and universal work; hosting talks, lectures, and workshops that engage a versatile and inclusive demographic, while celebrating diversity in culture and society; and serving as the connecting bridge between art and scholarship as an affiliate of the University of Utah.

