PTC And Salvation Army Partner On THE ANGEL TREE PROJECT

Pioneer Theatre Company and The Salvation Army will partner on The Angel Tree program to provide toys and new, warm clothing for children all around Salt Lake County for the holiday season. The gift-giving project will coincide with Elf The Musical, a version of the 2003 New Line Cinema film of the same name. Alan Muraoka of "Sesame Street" directs the production, which includes a 31-member cast and a 17-piece orchestra.

Because of the large number of attendees expected during the musical, PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg said, "This is a great opportunity to highlight the work nonprofits do in serving the Salt Lake community, and to help them achieve their goal of reaching even more children during the holidays."

"Every December since 2011, we have held a drive during our holiday production," said PTC Director of Marketing Kirsten Park. "Our patrons have generously donated money, food, clothing, toys and books for Utah Food Bank, Granite Education Foundation, the Humane Society of Utah, and Candy Cane Corner. We are thrilled this year to extend that support to The Angel Tree program."

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program provides Christmas assistance to families living below the federal poverty guidelines. Their "Angels" are children 12 years and younger; the program's goal is to make sure that each child receives a new warm coat, shirt, pants, shoes, and a toy for Christmas.

Patrons are invited to bring new winter coats, shirts, pants, shoes, or toys, unwrapped, to the performance they attend and put them in the collection bins provided. Patrons can also donate money via an updated "red kettle" in the lobby featuring a QR code for donations from mobile devices.

Angel Tree is donor-driven and relies on donors to help fill the Angel tags, either by purchasing the gifts or donating money so they can purchase gifts for the Angel tags. Last holiday season The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program provided Christmas assistance to 3,480 children, helping 1,305 families.