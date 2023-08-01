PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

The performance is on Saturday, November 4, at 2 p.m.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party! will be bringing back the loveable, cheeky little piggy in a brand-new interactive production filled with dancing, singing and puddle jumping. The live, family-friendly show will be coming to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on Saturday, November 4, at 2 p.m. Presale starts today, with general on-sale starting Friday, August 4. For tickets and additional information, visit millerauditorium.com

 

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun. Dance, clap and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure! 

 

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand new show!” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we're proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.” 

 

“After a successful run of Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure we couldn't be more excited to partner once again with our friends at Round Room Live to bring a brand-new production to fans of Peppa,” says Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “With this new immersive show, we are continuing our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of delivering more meaningful ways for families to connect with our beloved brands. Whether they follow along with the series, come to the live show, or visit a Peppa theme park, we're thrilled to build on our offerings for Peppa fans and their families. We cannot wait for guests to see this new show, and to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.” 

 

In addition to visiting https://peppapigliveus.com/ for tour dates and tickets, fans can also see the current list below with more cities being announced soon. Follow Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party! on social media for exclusive tour content.  




