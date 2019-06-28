On Pitch Performing Arts Announces Open Auditions for INTO THE WOODS

The world of twisted fairytales comes to Layton this fal! The Tony award winning musical "Into the Woods" performs at On Pitch Performing Arts October 4th-19th. Auditions will be held July 16th and 17th.

"Into the Woods" features a musical score written by the 8 time Tony award winning composer Stephen Sondheim. The show contains Sondheim's signature blend of complex music and distinctive lyrics, combining to create an artistically unique musical with a powerful message. "Into the Woods" explores the unintended consequences of our choices, the interdependence of all humans, and the importance of passing positive values on to the next generation. This thought provoking musical asks the question "Are you certain what you wish is what you want?"

Kate Rufener will be making her OPPA! directorial debut with "Into the Woods". Rufener has directed productions at many local theatres and brings an exciting perspective to this production. Rufener says to prospective auditioners: "Please do not type yourself! I'm actively seeking diverse performers. Actors of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds should audition!"

"Into the Woods" all- star production team is completed by music director Emily Roh, choreographer Megan Call, costume designer Amanda Larsen, set designer Brandon Stauffer, and prop designer April Daw.

Come step into a world of imagination with "Into the Woods" at OPPA!

Auditions are from 6:00-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16th and Wednesday, July 17th at On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N Main Street Layton, UT. Callbacks will be by invitation on Friday, July 19th.

For more information, to schedule your audition, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

OPPA! exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.





