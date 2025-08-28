MIGRATIONS Opens Repertory Dance Theatre's 60th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre will open its 60th Anniversary Season with a profound and timely evening of dance. MIGRATIONS, an evening-length work by internationally acclaimed choreographer Zvi Gotheiner and composer Scott Killian, will be performed October 2–4, 2025 at 7:30 pm at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

A meditation on the collision of humanity and nature, MIGRATIONS draws inspiration from the instinctive flight paths of birds, the accelerating pace of human migration, and the diminishing of life-sustaining resources due to climate change. Through visceral movement and evocative imagery, Gotheiner's choreography captures both the beauty and fragility of a world in flux.

“Zvi has created a powerful work that mirrors the urgency of our times,” says Nicholas Cendese, Executive/Artistic Co-Director. “MIGRATIONS challenges us to reflect on our relationship with the planet and with one another — and to consider how movement, both human and natural, shapes our collective future.”

RDT's partnership with choreographer Zvi Gotheiner and composer Scott Killian spans more than 30 years, beginning with the landmark 1993 commission Erosion, inspired by the red-rock landscapes of Southern Utah. Since then, Gotheiner and Killian have collaborated on six RDT commissions — each rooted in a deep sense of place and a consciousness of the natural world. Their collaborations, including Glacier, Lapse, Bricks, Dancing the Green Map, and Dancing the Bears Ears, have challenged dancers and audiences alike to consider the intersection of humanity, environment, and community. Together, Gotheiner and Killian have become an artistic touchstone for RDT, offering works of both profound beauty and urgent relevance — a legacy that continues with MIGRATIONS.

With a reputation for bold, thought-provoking performances, RDT invites audiences to witness this unforgettable exploration of resilience, displacement, and transformation.