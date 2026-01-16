Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Roeling and Izzy Arrietta - A CHORUS LINE - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alicia Kondrick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Performing Arts Center



Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Hale Centre Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kate Rufener - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts



Best Direction Of A Play

Rob Fernandez - NIGHTFALL - West Valley Arts



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaron Kent Hermansen - PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ai Lesa - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts



Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts



Best New Play Or Musical

STAR OF WONDER - West Valley Arts



Best Performer In A Musical

Brynn Thurston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Hopebox Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Adam Packard - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Flitton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Domyan - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophia Morrill Mancilla - PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Armando Serrano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

West Valley Performing Arts Center

