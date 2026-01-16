 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Roeling and Izzy Arrietta - A CHORUS LINE - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alicia Kondrick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Dance Production
FOOTLOOSE - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kate Rufener - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts

Best Direction Of A Play
Rob Fernandez - NIGHTFALL - West Valley Arts

Best Ensemble
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jaron Kent Hermansen - PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ai Lesa - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts

Best Musical
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts

Best New Play Or Musical
STAR OF WONDER - West Valley Arts

Best Performer In A Musical
Brynn Thurston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Hopebox Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Adam Packard - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Flitton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Domyan - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Morrill Mancilla - PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Armando Serrano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
West Valley Performing Arts Center

