Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Roeling and Izzy Arrietta - A CHORUS LINE - West Valley Performing Arts Center
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alicia Kondrick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Performing Arts Center
Best Dance Production
FOOTLOOSE - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kate Rufener - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts
Best Direction Of A Play
Rob Fernandez - NIGHTFALL - West Valley Arts
Best Ensemble
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jaron Kent Hermansen - PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ai Lesa - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts
Best Musical
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts
Best New Play Or Musical
STAR OF WONDER - West Valley Arts
Best Performer In A Musical
Brynn Thurston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Hopebox Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Adam Packard - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Flitton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Domyan - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - West Valley Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Morrill Mancilla - PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Armando Serrano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - West Valley Arts
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
PRINCE OF EGYPT - Hale Centre Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
West Valley Performing Arts Center
