New York Women In Film & Television Unveils 10 Member Projects At The 2026 Sundance Film Festival

New York Women in Film & Television has announced that 10 projects from 10 members have been officially selected for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The festival will take place in person in Park City, Utah, from January 22 - February 1. Online festival screenings will be available January 29 - February 1.

NYWIFT is a vibrant community of approximately 2,000 media professionals working across every facet of the entertainment industry. NYWIFT members are leaders, innovators, and changemakers whose work spans narrative, documentary, and experimental storytelling on both national and global stages. This latest roster of member projects at Sundance demonstrates how NYWIFT members are creating bold, boundary-pushing work, actively reshaping who gets to tell stories and whose stories are seen.

The NYWIFT member projects premiering at Sundance are:

Bedford Park (U.S. Dramatic Competition): Haunted by an abusive childhood, Audrey, a Korean American woman in her 30s, faces her emotional past. When her mother's car accident brings her back to her parents' home, she meets the man responsible for the accident. Their relationship builds, passions ignite, and they form a loving connection. (Extras Casting Assistant: NYWIFT Member Katherine Filaseta and Key Assistant Location Manager: NYWIFT Member Katarina Dedicova)

Run Amok (U.S. Dramatic Competition): A teenage girl stages an elaborate musical about the one day her high school wishes it could forget. (Camera Operator: NYWIFT Member Laela Kilbourn)

Seized (U.S. Documentary Competition): When the small town of Marion, Kansas, is thrust into the international spotlight after a police raid on the Marion County Record and the death of its 98-year-old co-owner, a fierce debate ignites about the abuse of power, journalistic ethics, local journalism, and the United States Constitution. (Executive Producer: NYWIFT Member Ruth Ann Harnisch)

Cookie Queens (Family Matinee): It's Girl Scout Cookie season, and four tenacious girls strive to be a top-selling "Cookie Queen," navigating an $800 million business in which childhood and ambition collide. (Executive Producer: NYWIFT Member Ruth Ann Harnisch)

TheyDream (Next): After 20 years of chronicling his Puerto Rican family, a director and his mother face devastating losses. Through tears and laughter, they craft animations that bring their loved ones back to life, discovering that every act of creation is also an act of letting go. (Director, Writer Producer, DP, Animator, and Editor: NYWIFT Member William David Cabellero and Consulting Producer: NYWIFT Member Louis E. Perego Moreno)

The Brittney Griner Story (Premieres): Explores the circumstances that led to Brittney Griner playing basketball outside the U.S. despite being one of the best players in the sport, including her harrowing detainment, unwavering determination to secure her freedom, and her advocacy for the release of other wrongful detainees. (Producer: NYWIFT Member Carolyn Hepburn)

The Oldest Person in the World (Premieres): A decade-long global journey chronicles the ever-changing record holders of the title of oldest person alive. What begins as a portrait of longevity becomes a meditation on the passage of time, the randomness of fate, and the joy and profound human experience of being alive. (Associate Producer: NYWIFT Member Elivia Shaw)

Crisis Actor (U.S. Fiction Short Films): Fired from her day job, an impulsive actress crashes a support group and spirals into a chaotic night that forces her to face her addiction to drama. (Production Sound Mixer: NYWIFT Member Jamie Kiernan O'Brien)

Gender Studies (U.S. Fiction Short Films): When a trans college student learns the girl she idolizes is sleeping with their teaching assistant, she takes drastic steps to emulate her. (Director & Writer: NYWIFT Member Jamie Kiernan O'Brien)

Stairs (U.S. Fiction Short Films): A woman's life unravels after she becomes addicted to throwing herself down flights of stairs. (Supervising Producer: NYWIFT Member Clara Peterson)

"This impressive slate of projects premiering at Sundance is a powerful testament to the bold storytelling, artistic rigor, and resilience of NYWIFT members," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez. "From intimate personal narratives to urgent cultural examinations, these films reflect the depth and range of voices within our community, and the vital role women and gender-expansive creators continue to play in shaping the future of film and television."

Learn more about the NYWIFT member projects at Sundance at https://www.nywift.org/nywift-members-2026-sundance/