Los Ángeles Azules' 40 Años Tour is Coming to the Eccles Theater

Following a year without offering live concerts, Los Ángeles Azules have announced today their long-awaited "40 Años" Tour. With more than 25 concerts around the United States, the tour will begin in Corpus Christi, TX and will visit cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, among others, in celebration of the group's 40 years' career.

Hailing from Iztapalapa, Mexico, Los Ángeles Azules are cumbia's largest exponents worldwide, having taken their music to the most important stages and international festivals such as Vive Latino and Coachella.

During the past year, despite live events being canceled, the Mejía-Avante siblings continued achieving milestone after milestone and hit after hit. Their most recent album, De Buenos Aires Para el Mundo, debuted #8 on Billboard's Top Regional Mexican Albums' Chart, the group's 12th album to enter the chart's Top 10. Currently, the album's music videos surpass 450 million views on YouTube.

Last August, Los Ángeles Azules became the first Mexican group to enter YouTube's prestigious Billion Views' Club when the music video for "Nunca Es Suficiente" feat. Natalia Lafourcade reached one million views. Weeks later, Los Angeles Azules became the only Mexican act to have 2 videos with over 1 billion views on YouTube when the music video for "Mis Sentimientos" feat. Ximena Sariñana also achieved the milestone.

Recently, the group was recognized with the Premio Lo Nuestro- Cumbia Legacy Award.

In this new tour, fans will be able to enjoy classics such as "Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar" and "El Listón de tu Pelo", as well as many more surprises in celebration of their 40 years' career.