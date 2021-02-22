Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to the Eccles Theatre

Music Theatre West's production premieres on March 5.

Feb. 22, 2021  
Music Theatre West's production of Little Shop of Horrors is coming to the Eccles Theatre next month! Performances will run March 5-13.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years.

In compliance with state guidelines, seating at all performances will be socially distanced and all patrons are required to wear a facial covering at all times. In the event of a show cancellation, tickets will be refunded less a 10% administration fee.


