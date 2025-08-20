JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT To Be Performed In ASL and English at The Ziegfeld Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ziegfeld Theater will present a groundbreaking new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, performed in both American Sign Language (ASL) and English. The production will run September 5–20, 2025 at The Ziegfeld Theater in Ogden, Utah.

This vibrant, family-friendly musical will feature a dynamic cast of Deaf and hearing actors, blending voice, movement, and sign language to create a performance that is fully accessible to both Deaf and hearing audiences.

“We are committed to creating theater that is inclusive and celebratory of all forms of expression,” said Caleb Parry, Executive Director of The Ziegfeld Theater. “By presenting Joseph in ASL and English, we are not just telling a story—we are building bridges and inviting audiences to experience live theater in a powerful new way.”

The show follows the Biblical tale of Joseph, his brothers, and his dazzling coat of many colors, set to an energetic score that spans genres from pop and rock to calypso and country-western. With colorful costumes, larger-than-life performances, and The Ziegfeld Theater’s signature flair, this bilingual staging will offer a unique theatrical event for Utah audiences.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place September 5–20 at The Ziegfeld Theater (3934 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT). Tickets are available now at zigarts.com/shows/joseph-asl.

About The Ziegfeld Theater

The Ziegfeld Theater is a nonprofit community theater based in Ogden, Utah, dedicated to producing high-quality, inclusive, and innovative performances that enrich the cultural landscape of Northern Utah. With a growing reputation for excellence and accessibility, The Ziegfeld is proud to offer productions that showcase the diverse voices and talents within the community.