Holiday Traditions Continue At The Eccles In 2020

Music by Kurt Bestor and Holiday Art at the Eccles Theater, always highly anticipated holiday traditions at the Eccles Theater, will go on this year with the support of a Create in Utah grant awarded to MagicSpace Entertainment through the support provided by the CARES Act, the Utah State Legislature through Utah Department of Arts & Museums

"The Create in Utah grant allows MagicSpace Entertainment the opportunity to contribute real holiday cheer to our community," said Steve Boulay, MagicSpace's CEO. "We are able to offer discounted tickets for A Kurt Bestor Christmas and will donate this year's Holiday Art piece Aurora Borealis to the Eccles Theater."

Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer, Kurt Bestor, will perform his 33rd Christmas show, A Kurt Bestor Christmas at the Eccles from Dec. 10-12, 2020.

While the concert held at the Eccles Theater will look different than previous years, with audience and performers required to wear face coverings and fewer audience members to allow for socially distanced seating, the spirit will be the same.

"Despite being masked and socially distanced, this year's shows are going to be very special. In a way, it's a coming together after more than nine months of being apart, said Bestor. "It's a Utahan, me, performing with talented Utahans, for an audience full of Utahans; playing music of Christmas' past and foreshadowing the hope and promises of Christmas' future. I can't imagine a more magical and heart-warming night,"

The holiday art piece, "Aurora Borealis" is designed by Utah artists Day Christensen and Brook Robertson and it will be installed in the Eccles Theater lobby in early November.

"Aurora Borealis represents the wonder and beauty of the Northern Lights and the magic of the winter sky," said Day Christensen and Brook Robertson. "The holidays will have a deeper meaning for us all in this unusual year, and with feelings of gratitude and joy, we can all share in this great tradition at the Eccles."

A Kurt Bestor Christmas 2020 is presented by LIVE at the Eccles and sponsored by Nate Wade Subaru, Minky Couture, Fox 13, and FM-100. Performances are at the Eccles Theater located at 131 South Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. Tickets are on sale beginning October 2, 2020 online at www.arttix.org and by phone at 801-355-ARTS. Show times are Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11 at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

