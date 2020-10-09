Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce SENSE & SENSIBILITY

The play will run October 16 To November 21.

"This fresh, charming, and innovative stage adaptation of Jane Austen's novel follows the lives, losses, and loves of the Dashwood sisters. Both funny and emotional, Elinor and Marianne must navigate a delicate social climate after a sudden loss of their fortune. Will they cling to their reputation or follow their hearts?

Join us again for this revival of our hit 2018 production, originally directed by Dr. Christopher Clark, and hailed as one of HCTO's finest shows!"

Sense & Sensibility will run from October 16th to November 21st, Monday through Saturday at 8PM with matinees at 11AM and 3:30PM on Saturday.

For information on newly implemented safety procedures at the theater, please go to: https://www.haletheater.org/announcements.

Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You