Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce LITTLE WOMEN

Article Pixel Jul. 27, 2020  

Join Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March in the beloved Louisa May Alcott classic about learning to find your place in a rapidly changing world. Set in stunning New England, this triumphant story will leave you cheering through tears!

Little Women will run until September 12th, Monday through Saturday at 8PM with matinees at 11AM and 3:30PM on Saturday.

For information on newly implemented safety procedures at the theater, please go to: https://www.haletheater.org/announcements.


