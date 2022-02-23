Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce DISNEY'S CAMP ROCK THE MUSICAL

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "DISNEY'S CAMPR ROCK THE MUSICAL" playing from March 4 to March 12, 2022.

Mitchie and her friends arrive at Camp Rock ready for a summer of music, friends, and jamming out, but when the new Camp Star across the lake threatens to shut Camp Rock down, Mitchie and her friends come together to save their summer haven.

Featuring songs and character from the Disney Channel hit films Camp Rock, and Camp Rock 2, this fun new musical has something for the whole family to rock out to!

DISNEY'S CAMP ROCK THE MUSICAL will run from Mar. 04 to Mar. 12, 2022 daily at 4:30PM, with 9AM matinees on Saturday's.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.haletheater.org/youth-stage/show/76.