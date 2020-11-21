Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce A Christmas Carol. The production runs November 28-December 23.

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/702

For specific safety procedures involving the ongoing pandemic, please visit our website at: https://www.haletheater.org/



"Dickens' tale of a miserly curmudgeon, admirable father, gentle son, ghostly visitors, and unforgettable friends has been loved for over 170 years. Whether you are a newcomer to this yuletide tradition or a seasoned veteran, let our annual production of A Christmas Carol ring in your holidays with meaningful and heartwarming mirth!"



A Christmas Carol will run from November 28th to December 23rd, 2020 nightly Monday through Saturday at 8PM with matinee performances daily and additional matinees on Saturday. For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/702

