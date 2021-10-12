Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hale Center Theater Orem Presents THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE

While the sorcerer is away, the apprentice quickly gets into trouble when he tries to take on the full power of magic.

Oct. 12, 2021  
Hale Center Theater Orem will produce THE SORCERER'S APPRENTIC playing from October 18 to November 5, 2021. Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/1170

A powerful sorcerer reluctantly takes on an ambitious apprentice! Young, new magicians often lack the responsibility and determination required to become a true sorcerer, and this new apprentice is no different.

While the sorcerer is away, the apprentice quickly gets into trouble when he tries to take on the full power of magic, and is left (along with a few enchanted broomsticks) to fix his mess and learn the valuable lesson of accountability and hard work. An original adaptation by Smith and Ramsey!

The Sorcerer's Apprentice will run from Oct. 18 to Nov. 05, 2021 daily at 4:30PM on October 18, 22, 25, 29, and November 1, 4, and 5. For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/1170.


