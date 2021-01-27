Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HFPA to Host WOMEN BREAKING BARRIERS: AN INDUSTRY SHIFT? Panel Discussion At 2021 Sundance Film Festival

Streaming live Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00am PT.

Jan. 27, 2021  


The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will host "WOMEN BREAKING BARRIERS: An Industry Shift?" panel discussion at the 2021 Virtual Sundance Film Festival.

After a tumultuous year of halted and delayed production, worldwide discussions about equality, LGBTQ+ rights, Black Lives Matter protests and an awakening to anti-racist and non-discriminating policies, the panel will explore if we are seeing a shift in the film industry in terms of female creatives in the field. The HFPA will pose this question to the inclusive group of panelists and discuss the future of women in the film and music business post pandemic.

The HFPA is a supporter of The Sundance Institute's Feature Film Program and the Women at Sundance Initiative offering creative development opportunities for women behind the camera. Since 2018 The Sundance Institute has hosted the HFPA Women's Panel at the Sundance Film Festival as a forum to explore and foster the emerging artistic diversity.

The special panel will feature a Q&A with HFPA members Elisabeth Sereda and Silvia Bizio, and guests Halle Berry, Andra Day, Robin Wright with a special guest to be revealed at the virtual event.

Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00am PT. This event will be streamed live from Sundance.Org, GoldenGlobes.com, and Golden Globes YouTube pages.


