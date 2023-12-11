Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

HAMILTON Goes On Sale At Eccles Theater December 13

Tickets will be available for performances on July 31- September 1, 2024. 

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holid Photo 2 Review: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holiday Favorite
Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn Photo 3 Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn
Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Photo 4 Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

HAMILTON Goes On Sale At Eccles Theater December 13

Broadway at the Eccles has announces that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 13 at 10am at Click Here, or by calling 801.355.2787 (ARTS) M-F 10am-6pm. Tickets will be available for performances on July 31- September 1, 2024. 

“We can't be more excited for HAMILTON to return for 5 weeks to Utah this summer! After two previous runs at Eccles Theater and nearly $100M in economic impact locally we are delighted that we'll have the show here adding even more excitement to downtown Salt Lake City.” - Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain | BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $43.50 to $223.50 plus applicable fees and tax. There will be a drawing for 40, $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. 

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Salt Lake City engagement should be made through Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com or ArtTix.org.” 

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. 

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn

Get a first look at Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Tuacahn!

2
Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS Photo
Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

When it comes to Christmas, few things set the tone like the dulcet, and often jubilant, sounds of a holiday carol — the kind Tuacahn's latest production offers in spades. Kicking off the holiday season with equal parts nostalgia and novelty, Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical is the perfect way to capture the spirit of the season from inside the Hafen Theatre through Dec. 22. See photos from the production!

3
BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards December 5th Standings; WEST SIDE STORY Leads Best Mus Photo
BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards December 5th Standings; WEST SIDE STORY Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holid Photo
Review: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holiday Favorite

Pioneer Theatre Company’s not-to-be-missed production of the brand-new musical CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT is worthy of becoming a perennial holiday favorite, perfectly delivering feel-good nostalgia in a beautifully wrapped contemporary package. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Salt Lake City Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)PHOTOS
Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical in Salt Lake City Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (6/21-8/10)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in Salt Lake City A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Regalo Theater Company (1/05-1/20)
Anastasia in Salt Lake City Anastasia
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/17-10/18)
Jersey Boys (PG Rated) in Salt Lake City Jersey Boys (PG Rated)
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/13-10/19)
Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical in Salt Lake City Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (11/22-12/21)
Disney's Frozen in Salt Lake City Disney's Frozen
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/03-10/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You