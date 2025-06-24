Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival Returns For The 11th Year Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's time to get Fringey as the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival returns for its 11th year this summer.

This year's festival will feature two dozen shows in downtown Salt Lake City. The event will take place at the Alliance Theater main hall and black box at Trolley Square for the third year running. This year there will also be shows in the MadKing Fellowship Theater at The Gateway.

The Fringe plays a vital role in providing a space and opportunity for local theater artists to produce their work, and serves as a launching pad for the next generation of original theater to come out of Utah. Tickets are available individually, as a three-pack or a ten-pack from https://www.greatsaltlakefringe.org/. Tickets go on sale July 1.

Shianne Gray, who is the festival co-director, was one of the group of Westminster University students and alumni that founded the Fringe in 2015 under the mentorship of theater professors Michael and Nina Vought.

Gray told us more about what shows she's excited for this year.

"We have an amazing line up of 24 shows, performing at three official Fringe spaces as well as some 'bring-your-own-venue' offerings!" she explained. "What always excites me about Fringe is the variety of shows on offer. With a large range of genres and performance styles, from intimate dramas to rambunctious variety shows, there is truly something for everyone at Fringe. We’re also seeing a great mix of Fringe veterans and newcomers. Some artists this year, including Sackerson and Plan-B Theatre, participated in the first ever Great Salt Lake Fringe. I’m excited to see what students from local colleges and universities are producing for the festival, and I love that the festival often gives early-career theater artists their first experience producing their own work."

She told us that this year has a particular strong showing from local companies.

"While some Fringe festivals see lots of touring shows, the Great Salt Lake Fringe tends to showcase home-grown talent—which I think is fantastic, since it means that Fringe performance opportunities and ticket revenue are directly impacting Utah artists," Gray said.

Co-festival director Jay Perry told us more about the venues this year. Perry began serving as festival co-director in 2018, and facilitated the move from the original Sugarhouse location to a new home at The Gateway. In 2020 the entire festival was held online, headquartered in the Utah Arts Alliance Urban Arts Gallery. That same year, Perry became the theater manager for UAA's Alliance Theater at Trolley Square, which has become the main festival venue.

"This year we will have shows in two locations: Alliance Theater at Trolley Square, and the MadKing Fellowship Theater at The Gateway," he said. "We're growing, and so excited to have shows in two of Salt Lake's great performance venues this year!"

He also spoke about what he thinks Fringe adds to the local theater scene.

"As 'the forge for independent theater in Utah,' the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is the state's largest and longest running festival for independent theater," Perry explained. "It's a great way to see new and cutting-edge work from some of our community's most innovative artists."

Perry also talked about the need for volunteers and why it's fun to volunteer.

"Our volunteers are the beating heart of the Fringe Festival," he said. "We really can't do the work without them. Volunteers can see shows for free and they all get a cool T-shirt and swag bag full of thank you's from our community partners. Want to get involved with the Fringe? It starts with volunteers."

Gray and Perry also have some good tips for people planning to attend.

Perry said: "Shows often sell out the second weekend, so plan ahead and see as much as you can in the first weekend. Also, please remember that shows are in two locations this year: Trolley Square and The Gateway. Be sure of the location of your show before you venture out for this year's Fringe, and if you want to see shows in both locations on the same day, please plan accordingly and drive safely or utilize TRAX."

Gray added: "Buy a ticket pack so you can see a variety of shows at a great price! Bring friends and make a day of it—hop from venue to venue seeing shows and then grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant at Trolley Square or The Gateway. We guarantee you’ll have a lot to talk about! Keep an eye on the Fringe social media for special deals and discounts, and take advantage of the intimate scale of the festival to get to know the Fringe artists, staff, and volunteers. We can’t wait to welcome you to the Fringe!"

