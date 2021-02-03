Grand Teton Music Festival Introduces Season Four Of A National Radio Broadcast

Ahead of its milestone 60th summer season this year, Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) introduces season four of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, GTMF's national radio broadcast series co-hosted by Music Director Donald Runnicles and Jeff Counts, General Manager of the Festival.

The programs are available on a growing list of classical and public radio stations across the nation including WRTI (Philadelphia, PA); WDPR (Dayton, OH); KTTZ (Lubbock, TX); KUFM (Missoula, MT); and KMXT (Kodiak, AK). Wyoming Public Radio also broadcasts the series with a new episode released weekly on Thursdays and Sundays now through mid-April.

Thirteen one-hour programs comprise the fourth season of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, complete with delightful tales and musical anecdotes from Maestro Runnicles' storied career. The radio series also introduces new co-host Jeff Counts, who hosts a film review show weekly on KHOL 89.1 Jackson Hole Community Radio. This season of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival includes appearances by pianist Yefim Bronfman, cellist Johannes Moser, conductor Karina Canellakis, conductor and violinist Julian Rachlin, conductor James Conlon, mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, and more.

Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival is a production of Classic Digital Syndications. Listen to the episodes online from anywhere in the world as they are released by Wyoming Public Radio and get more info here. Select past seasons are also available to listen to on GTMF's SoundCloud.

LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL

SEASON FOUR EPISODE DETAILS

S4 Episode 1: Inspired by the Word

Grieg: Peer Gynt, Excerpts from Suites Nos. 1 and 2, Op. 46 and 55

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour

Britten: The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Op. 34

Erin Roy, narrator

S4 Episode 2: Friends - Music of Marc Neikrug and Sergei Rachmaninoff with Yefim Bronfman and Donald Runnicles

Marc Neikrug: The Unicorn at Atlas Peak (Festival Co-Commission)

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30

Yefim Bronfman, piano

S4 Episode 3: The Variations of Brahms, Tchaikovsky, and Vivaldi

Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a

Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33

Karina Canellakis, conductor

Johannes Moser, cello

Vivaldi: Trio Sonata No. 12 in D minor, "La Folia" (Madness)

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor and harpsichord

Members of the GTMF Festival Orchestra

S4 Episode 4: The Shades of Beethoven - Coriolan and Pastoral

Beethoven: Overture from Coriolan, Op. 62

Karina Canellakis, conductor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68, "Pastoral"

Markus Stenz, conductor

S4 Episode 5: Debussy

All-Debussy (arranged by Colin Matthews):

Préludes, Excerpts from Books 1 and II

Minstrels

La Puerta del Vino

"Les sons et les perfumes tournament dans l'air du soir"

Général Lavine-eccentric

Trois Chansons de Bilitis - La flute de Pan, Chevelure and Le Tombeau

Jacquie Stucker, soprano

Donald Runnicles, piano

Iberia (excerpt from Images pour Orchestre)

S4 Episode 6: Julian Rachlin

Julian Rachlin, conductor and violin

Mozart: Overture from The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492

Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C Major, K. 425, "Linz," Movements 3 & 4

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64

S4 Episode 7: Bartók, Enescu, the Magyar, and the Balkans

Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody, No. 1, Op. 11

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor

Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko, conductor

S4 Episode 8: Two Giants

Prokofiev: Suite from Lieutenant Kijé, Op. 6

Osmo Vänskä, conductor

Shostakovich: Pieces for Two Violins and Piano

Jennifer Ross and Madeline Adkins, violins

Donald Runnicles, piano

Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major, Op. 102

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Denis Kozhukhin, piano

S4 Episode 9: Sibelius

All-Sibelius:

En saga, op. 9

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82

Osmo Vänskä, conductor

S4 Episode 10: The Influence of Beethoven's Fifth

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 - Mvt 1

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 - Mvts 3 & 4

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47 - Mvts 3 & 4

James Conlon, conductor

S4 Episode 11: Dvořák - Old Worlds and New

All-Dvořák:

Slavonic Dances - Nos. 6 and 8 from Op. 46

Yefim Bronfman and Donald Runnicles, piano

Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, "From the New World"

Donald Runnicles, conductor

S4 Episode 12: Mahler 3, Part 1

Mozart: Exsultate, jubilate (Rejoice, be glad), K. 165 - Mvt 1

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Jane Archibald, soprano

Mahler: Symphony No. 3 - Mvts 1 & 2

Donald Runnicles, conductor

S4 Episode 13: Mahler 3, Part 2

Mahler: Symphony No. 3 - Mvts 3, 4, 5, & 6

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano

Women of the Utah Symphony Chorus, Barlow Bradford, director

Madeleine Choir School Children's Chorus, Melanie Malinka, director

To learn more about Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, including additional markets where the series is available, please visit gtmf.org/radio. GTMF is set to announce details about its upcoming 60th summer season in the coming weeks.