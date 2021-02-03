Grand Teton Music Festival Introduces Season Four Of A National Radio Broadcast
Ahead of its milestone 60th summer season this year, Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) introduces season four of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, GTMF's national radio broadcast series co-hosted by Music Director Donald Runnicles and Jeff Counts, General Manager of the Festival.
The programs are available on a growing list of classical and public radio stations across the nation including WRTI (Philadelphia, PA); WDPR (Dayton, OH); KTTZ (Lubbock, TX); KUFM (Missoula, MT); and KMXT (Kodiak, AK). Wyoming Public Radio also broadcasts the series with a new episode released weekly on Thursdays and Sundays now through mid-April.
Thirteen one-hour programs comprise the fourth season of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, complete with delightful tales and musical anecdotes from Maestro Runnicles' storied career. The radio series also introduces new co-host Jeff Counts, who hosts a film review show weekly on KHOL 89.1 Jackson Hole Community Radio. This season of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival includes appearances by pianist Yefim Bronfman, cellist Johannes Moser, conductor Karina Canellakis, conductor and violinist Julian Rachlin, conductor James Conlon, mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, and more.
Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival is a production of Classic Digital Syndications. Listen to the episodes online from anywhere in the world as they are released by Wyoming Public Radio and get more info here. Select past seasons are also available to listen to on GTMF's SoundCloud.
LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL
SEASON FOUR EPISODE DETAILS
S4 Episode 1: Inspired by the Word
Grieg: Peer Gynt, Excerpts from Suites Nos. 1 and 2, Op. 46 and 55
Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour
Britten: The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Op. 34
Erin Roy, narrator
S4 Episode 2: Friends - Music of Marc Neikrug and Sergei Rachmaninoff with Yefim Bronfman and Donald Runnicles
Marc Neikrug: The Unicorn at Atlas Peak (Festival Co-Commission)
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30
Yefim Bronfman, piano
S4 Episode 3: The Variations of Brahms, Tchaikovsky, and Vivaldi
Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a
Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33
Karina Canellakis, conductor
Johannes Moser, cello
Vivaldi: Trio Sonata No. 12 in D minor, "La Folia" (Madness)
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor and harpsichord
Members of the GTMF Festival Orchestra
S4 Episode 4: The Shades of Beethoven - Coriolan and Pastoral
Beethoven: Overture from Coriolan, Op. 62
Karina Canellakis, conductor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68, "Pastoral"
Markus Stenz, conductor
S4 Episode 5: Debussy
All-Debussy (arranged by Colin Matthews):
Préludes, Excerpts from Books 1 and II
Minstrels
La Puerta del Vino
"Les sons et les perfumes tournament dans l'air du soir"
Général Lavine-eccentric
Trois Chansons de Bilitis - La flute de Pan, Chevelure and Le Tombeau
Jacquie Stucker, soprano
Donald Runnicles, piano
Iberia (excerpt from Images pour Orchestre)
S4 Episode 6: Julian Rachlin
Julian Rachlin, conductor and violin
Mozart: Overture from The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492
Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C Major, K. 425, "Linz," Movements 3 & 4
Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64
S4 Episode 7: Bartók, Enescu, the Magyar, and the Balkans
Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody, No. 1, Op. 11
Cristian Măcelaru, conductor
Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra
Vasily Petrenko, conductor
S4 Episode 8: Two Giants
Prokofiev: Suite from Lieutenant Kijé, Op. 6
Osmo Vänskä, conductor
Shostakovich: Pieces for Two Violins and Piano
Jennifer Ross and Madeline Adkins, violins
Donald Runnicles, piano
Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major, Op. 102
Donald Runnicles, conductor
Denis Kozhukhin, piano
S4 Episode 9: Sibelius
All-Sibelius:
En saga, op. 9
Donald Runnicles, conductor
Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82
Osmo Vänskä, conductor
S4 Episode 10: The Influence of Beethoven's Fifth
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 - Mvt 1
Donald Runnicles, conductor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 - Mvts 3 & 4
Donald Runnicles, conductor
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47 - Mvts 3 & 4
James Conlon, conductor
S4 Episode 11: Dvořák - Old Worlds and New
All-Dvořák:
Slavonic Dances - Nos. 6 and 8 from Op. 46
Yefim Bronfman and Donald Runnicles, piano
Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, "From the New World"
Donald Runnicles, conductor
S4 Episode 12: Mahler 3, Part 1
Mozart: Exsultate, jubilate (Rejoice, be glad), K. 165 - Mvt 1
Donald Runnicles, conductor
Jane Archibald, soprano
Mahler: Symphony No. 3 - Mvts 1 & 2
Donald Runnicles, conductor
S4 Episode 13: Mahler 3, Part 2
Mahler: Symphony No. 3 - Mvts 3, 4, 5, & 6
Donald Runnicles, conductor
Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano
Women of the Utah Symphony Chorus, Barlow Bradford, director
Madeleine Choir School Children's Chorus, Melanie Malinka, director
To learn more about Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, including additional markets where the series is available, please visit gtmf.org/radio. GTMF is set to announce details about its upcoming 60th summer season in the coming weeks.