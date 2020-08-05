Free Dance Classes At The Gateway Starting This Weekend

RDT will host their first in-person classes starting August 8 for a series of three weeks.

After over four months since holding in-person classes, Repertory Dance Theatre will hold a series of FREE classes at The Gateway this August. RDT's Dance Center on Broadway began in 1994 as an extension of Repertory Dance Theatre's dedication to the creation, development, awareness and understanding of the art of modern dance.

Before the pandemic, RDT's Dance Center offered a wide range of classes for adults (ages 16+) on evenings and weekends. Classes are designed on a "drop-in" basis so no pre-registration or long-term commitment is required. Teachers work with students at every level and no previous dance experience is expected. Starting in March, the classes moved online where teachers held regularly scheduled classes from their homes. The classes took a hiatus during the month of July.



Thanks to The Gateway, RDT will host their first in-person classes starting August 8 for a series of three weeks. Classes are designed to be fun, no-pressure, and open to any level. Students will be required to stay six feet apart in designated areas, as well as wear masks upon arrival.



On August 8 and August 22 Sarika Nayak will teach Bollywood/BollyPop. BollyPop is a high energy cardio workout with easy to follow moves and choreography. The class enables one to build overall strength and extends one's dancing style and skills. BollyPop comprises not only the Bollywood style of dancing but also of Indian folk, Indian classical, Latin, Korean Pop, Hip Hop, and Egyptian classical movements along with yoga. Get ready to shake, swerve, move and groove across various continents in this multicultural, adventurous wonderland of dance fun!

On August 15, RDT dancer Dan Higgins will teach Prime Movement / Basic Modern. This is a class originally designed for ages 40+ but will be open to all ages. Using basic modern technique and the exploration of various movement styles, students will increase flexibility, strength, and coordination. This joyful movement experience is open to people of all ages and dance backgrounds.

