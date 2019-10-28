FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes To Boise

The Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present the Boise engagement of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at the MORRISON CENTER from January 3-5, 2020. The tour will launch October 17, 2018 in Syracuse, New York at Landmark Theatre.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof go on sale Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased at MorrisonCenter.com, by calling 208-426-1110, or at the Morrison Center Box Office located at 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane. Group orders may be placed by calling 208-426-4111.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof features Danny Arnold as Tevye, and return performances from Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan Von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, and Ruthy Froch as Hodel. Additional casting includes Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Emma Taylor Schwartz as Shprintze, Carly Post as Bielke, Nick Siccone as Motel, Nic Casaula as Perchik, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka and Andrew Hendrick as Constable. The ensemble includes Jessica Altchiler, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, NIcholas Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Cam Cote, David Scott Curtis, David Ferguson, Kelly Glyptis, Michael Greenberg, Yochai Greenfeld, Bennett J. Leeds, Sam McLellan, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Alynn Rinah Parola, Gray Randolph, Cassandra Surianello, Brooke Wetterhahn and Scott Willits.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

More event information can be found at the MorrisonCenter.com.





