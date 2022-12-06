Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 06, 2022  

Embrace The Festivities Of The Holiday Season With The Utah Symphony

The Utah Symphony has a long history of bringing its community together through music at the holidays-and this year is no different! This winter season, the Utah Symphony presents a variety of festive concert performances which began with the return of the community-favorite Messiah Sing-In tradition with the Utah Opera Chorus-a celebratory event that invited audience members to sing along with Handel's beloved oratorio. This event filled the entire concert hall both evenings, as audience members eagerly returned to participate in this favorite holiday tradition. As such, interested parties are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

This euphoric performance is scheduled to be followed by a one-of-a-kind, single-evening concert experience showcasing Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony. It's worth noting that this highly anticipated performance has already sold-out. Later during the month, the Utah Symphony will be joined by Broadway star and Postmodern Jukebox alum member Morgan James for an evening of traditional holiday carols with a modern twist, as well as a special guest appearance by the jolly man himself in our family-friendly Here Comes Santa Claus! The month of December will conclude with a Films in Concert performance of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Additional details for each event are included below.

SPECIAL EVENTS SERIES

Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony

December 6, 2022 / 7:00 PM / Maurice Abravanel Hall

Tara McNeil, violin

Megan Walsh, vocalist

Muirgen O'Mahony, vocalist

Hannah Trayno, vocalist
Utah Symphony

Presenting a one-of-a-kind concert experience showcasing four gifted Irish women-three stunning vocalists and a brilliant Celtic violinist-Celtic Woman will perform their timeless Christmas songs accompanied by the stirring instruments of a full symphony orchestra. From delicate traditional Irish carols to magnificent uplifting anthems, Celtic Woman has a wealth of seasonal music to gladden your heart. Hear stunning new arrangements of the classic "Silent Night" and the ancient Gaelic carol "Dia do Bheatha" from their holiday album, The Magic of Christmas. Listen out for the jingle of bells as you glide through the snowy landscape of "Sleigh Ride", and get ready to sing along when it's time to "Deck the Halls!" When Celtic Woman sings and plays for you - it's an experience you will never forget. Please note: This performance is sold out.

ENTERTAINMENT SERIES & UTAH SYMPHONY AT THE NOORDA SERIES

A Soulful Holiday with the Utah Symphony

December 15, 2022 / 7:30 PM / The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, UVU
December 16 & 17, 2022 / 7:30 PM / Maurice Abravanel Hall

Morgan James, vocalist
Teddy Abrams, conductor
Utah Symphony

Celebrate the holidays at Maurice Abravanel Hall as the Utah Symphony welcomes back Broadway star and Postmodern Jukebox alum member Morgan James. Hailed by The Wall Street Journal as one of "the most promising young vocalists [of] this century," Morgan will lift your spirits with a soulful twist on your favorite holiday tunes. In addition, Teddy Abrams, one of the most innovative and provocative conductors of our time, leads the program.

FILMS IN CONCERT SERIES

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert

December 21, 22 & 23, 2022 / 7 PM / Maurice Abravanel Hall

A delightfully quirky score from Danny Elfman drives Tim Burton's fantastical tale of Jack Skellington's plot for Halloween Town to take over Christmas-and the hilariously haunting results. Enjoy a full screening of the film as the Utah Symphony plays the score live.

FAMILY CONCERT SERIES

Here Comes Santa Claus!

December 12, 2022 / 7 PM / Austad Auditorium at the Val A. Browning Center (Ogden)
December 17, 2022 / 11 AM & 12:30 PM / Maurice Abravanel Hall

Nothing sets the holiday scene like hearing your wintry favorites performed live by the Utah Symphony. Kids from one to ninety-two will enjoy the musical gifts on stage, with a joyful sing-along closing out the concert. There may even be a special appearance by the jolly man himself!



