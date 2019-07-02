Deer Valley Music Festival Announces Week Four Lineup

The Utah Symphony, along with guest conductor Christian Reif and cellist Rainer Eudeikis, will delight their audiences with Schumann's Cello Concerto in the second chamber concert of the Deer Valley Music Festival. Pieces by other artists such as Beethoven and Honegger will be performed as well. The concert will take place on Wednesday, July 17 at 8 PM at St. Mary's Church in Park City.

Tickets to the performance start at $40 and are on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at deervalleymusicfestival.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

The Utah Symphony will delight audiences with a magical evening of hit songs from Disney movies such as "Coco," "Frozen," "Moana," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid" and more in Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration. Also performing will be vocalists Andrea Ross, Whitney Claire Kaufman, Aaron Phillips and Andrew Johnson, and the performance will be conducted by Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington.

Tickets to the concert start at $36 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Grammy and Tony-award winning singer and actress Renée Elise Goldsberry will make her Deer Valley Music Festival debut to perform music from "Rent," "The Lion King," and artists such as Aretha Franklin and Nancy Wilson, alongside guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and the Utah Symphony. The performance will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 PM at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

Tickets to the performance with Renée Elise Goldsberry start at $45 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.





