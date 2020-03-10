Dance Duo Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Return To Salt Lake City This Summer

Acclaimed dance duo and brothers MAKS & Val Chmerkovskiy have announced their third nationwide tour MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR featuring special guests, spouses and celebrated dancers JENNA JOHNSON and Peta Murgatroyd.

Take a trip through the most memorable movie moments through the eyes of Maks and Val. The foursome will reimagine some of your favorite dancing movie scenes as well as bring motion to iconic scenes where there was none before. Experience a dance driven narrative woven together by the movies that have moved us all.

Directed by Mark Swanhart (Dancing with the Stars Live, The Little Mermaid Live, Little Big Shots, La La Land), the 57-show tour will commence on Thursday, June 11th in Greensboro, NC and have its final show on Sunday, August 16th in Bethlehem, PA.

"We are thrilled to get the whole family together to bring this incredible tour to life for our fans," Maks said of the tour. "Movies have inspired all of us in our creative pursuits, and we can't wait to pay homage to our favorite films through the medium we love most, dance!" Speaking on the family affair, Peta said, "We couldn't think of a better way to spend our summer, doing what we love for our amazing fans."

Val added, "In our past tours, we have dug into our own personal stories, allowing fans an inside look in to what it took to become the men and women we are today. This time, we are so excited to take our audience on a whole new adventure and show them a night at the movies through our eyes." Jenna continued, "This is going to be so much fun performing familiar and iconic movie moments reimagined live on stage and set to our dancing for our fans. We can't wait for the audience to see it!"

The Latin and ballroom dance foursome are no stranger to sharing the stage as Dancing with the Stars alums, boasting six Mirror Ball championships collectively between them. Although Maks and Val have been on tour together twice prior, MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR marks the first time the four will bring their talents together for a nationwide tour in what is sure to be a must-see dance event.

Tickets for MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR Featuring Special Guests Jenna Johnson & Peta Murgatroyd are on sale to the public starting Friday, March 13th. Tickets available online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office.





