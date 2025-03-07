Dance All Day for $10 at RDT's Dance Center on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre is inviting the public to experience the joy of movement at its RDT's Dance Center on Broadway Open House on April 5, 2025. This exciting community event offers dance enthusiasts of all levels the opportunity to explore seven different dance styles in a single day for just $10.

The “Dance All Day for $10” event allows participants to drop in for any or all of the classes throughout the day. For an even better deal, attendees can receive FREE admission when they purchase a 10-class punch card—which will be available at the Open House for a special discounted price of $90 (a $50 savings overall).

“The Open House is all about making dance accessible to everyone,” said Nicholas Cendese, Associate Executive/Artistic Director & Dance Center Teacher at RDT. “Whether you're a seasoned dancer or stepping onto the dance floor for the first time, this event is a fantastic way to explore new styles, meet our incredible instructors, and experience the energy of our dance community.”

RDT’s Dance Center on Broadway offers a wide range of adult dance classes (ages 16+) on evenings and weekends, all on a drop-in basis—meaning no pre-registration or long-term commitment is required. Each class is led by professional instructors, ensuring a fun and educational experience for dancers at every level.

This quarterly Open House is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in movement, connect with others, and celebrate the power of dance. Mark your calendar, grab your dance shoes, and get ready to move!

