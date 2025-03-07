DEUX: A Celebration Of Modern Dance COMES TO Repertory Dance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Repertory Dance Theatre will present DEUX, a stunning performance honoring the profound legacy of modern dance. Taking place at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center from April 24-26, 2025, this concert will highlight the work of two master choreographers who have played an integral role in shaping both RDT and the modern dance landscape. As the closing performance of the company's 59th season, DEUX serves as a triumphant finale, celebrating nearly six decades of groundbreaking artistry.

Audiences will experience two extraordinary works that embody the power and beauty of the art form:

The Winged (1978) – by José Limón

Described by The Washington Post as “a marvelous work, both spacious and delicate – a distillation of what it means to float, to flutter, to soar,” The Winged captures the ethereal grace of movement inspired by the flight of birds. This piece showcases Limón's signature style—expansive, expressive, and deeply human.

Chairs (excerpts) (1992) – by Zvi Gotheiner

Chairs is a dynamic and poignant exploration of the human experience. Choreographed for dancers and chairs, this work features rich, fluid movement sequences that convey themes of connection, tension, and transformation.

Through DEUX, RDT pays homage to the timeless artistry of these visionary choreographers, offering audiences an evening of breathtaking movement and emotional depth.

Comments