Dance All Day for $10 at RDT’s Dance Center on Broadway Open House

Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) will host its highly anticipated Dance Center on Broadway Open House on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. This full-day community event will allow participants to explore seven different dance styles for just $10.

The Dance All Day for $10 event invites the public to drop in for any or all classes scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Attendees can also gain free admission by purchasing a 10-class punch card, available at the Open House for a discounted price of $90 (a $50 savings).

“The Open House is all about making dance accessible to everyone,” said Nicholas Cendese, Associate Executive/Artistic Director & Dance Center Teacher at RDT. “Whether you're a seasoned dancer or stepping onto the dance floor for the first time, this event is a fantastic way to explore new styles, meet our incredible instructors, and experience the energy of our dance community.”

Throughout the day, classes will highlight a variety of movement styles including Prime Movement, Guinea West African, Bollywood, Jazz, Flamenco, Ballet, Modern, Hip Hop, and Dance Church. RDT dancers will also offer a special performance at midday.

RDT’s Dance Center on Broadway, originally launched in 1998, offers drop-in adult classes (ages 16+) on evenings and weekends, with no pre-registration required. All classes are taught by professional instructors, providing a fun and welcoming space for dancers of all levels.

Ticketing Information

Dance All Day for $10 will take place Saturday, September 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City. Admission is $10 for the full day, or free with the purchase of a discounted 10-class punch card for $90. For more information, visit rdtutah.org.