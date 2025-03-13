COACH COACH Utah Premiere to be Presented at Good Company Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good Company Theatre will present the Utah Premiere of the dark comedy Coach Coach by Bailey Williams.

At a conveniently located vacation rental, five coaches from across the country gather to be coached by the ultimate coach's coach - Dr. Meredith Martin. It's a...smaller group this year but that leaves more time for growth! As the Health & Wellness Coach, Life & Death Coach, Wealth & Business Coach, Love & Dating Coach, and Assistant Coach vie for their idol's attention, the vibe becomes less empowering. Could this retreat end in anything but more coaching?

"I had the thought that I should write a play about life coaches [...] I watched these coaches until some of them started to coach other coaches, who eventually coached coaches themselves. Now this is interesting, I thought. It's coaches all the way down," writes playwright Bailey Williams.

"It feels like there are so many coaches these days" reflects show Director and Good Company Theatre Founder Alicia Washington. "This hilarious play takes a stab at the melodrama baked into a field where the people who are supposed to give expert guidance are also desperate themselves."

Coach Coach stars Laura Elise Chapman (Dance Nation, Voodoo Theatre Company; The Flick, An Other Theatre Company), McKalle Dahl (The Christians, Good Company Theatre; Eurydice, Good Company Theatre), Nicole Finney (The Lion in Winter, New World Shakespeare Company; Mother Mother: The Many Mothers of Maude, Pygmalion Productions), Kelsie Jepsen (SLACabaret '22, Salt Lake Acting Company; Reefer Madness, The Egyptian Theatre), Carol Madsen (Noises Off, Centerpoint Theatre; The Jungle, Good Company Theatre), and Tracie Merrill-Wilson* (Di Esperienza, Plan-B Theatre; Dracula, Pioneer Theatre Company). *Member of the Actors' Equity Association

