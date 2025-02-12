News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Breakers of Flavakids Crew Will Perform at the Jeanne Wagner Stage

The performance is on March 8 at 11 AM.

By: Feb. 12, 2025
Breakers of Flavakids Crew Will Perform at the Jeanne Wagner Stage Image
For over two decades, Repertory Dance Theatre’s Ring Around the Rose series has brought "wiggle-friendly" interactive performances to children and families at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. This March, the 2024-2025 season will continue with an exhilarating, hands-on showcase from the Flavakids Crew of The School of Dance.

On March 8 at 11 AM, the talented young Breakers of Flavakids Crew will take the Jeanne Wagner Stage, offering an unforgettable introduction to hip-hop culture. Specializing in breaking—one of the four foundational elements of hip-hop alongside DJing, MCing, and graffiti art—these Bboys and BGirls will not only dazzle the audience with their skills but also share the rich history behind the art form.

True to the spirit of Ring Around the Rose, this performance will be highly interactive, ensuring an engaging and accessible experience for all ages. Audience members will have the chance to move, learn, and be inspired by the dynamic energy of breaking.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to experience the power of hip-hop in a family-friendly setting. Tickets are available now at artsaltlake.org.





