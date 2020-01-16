Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Rodolfo Soto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Casey Camacho - NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Ian Hopps - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Sacramento Theatre Company
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Adrianna Hicks - THE WIZ - Broadway At Music Circus
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Chloe Boyan - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Brooklynn Solomon - WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company
Best Choreography (Professional)
Rickey Tripp - IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Mary Folino - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus
Best Direction of a Musical (non-professional)
Mindy Cooper - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival
Best Direction of a Musical (professional)
Glenn Casale - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus
Best Direction of a Play (professional)
Natasha Hause - THE CRUCIBLE - Sacramento Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Craig Vincent - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company
Best Musical (non-professional)
RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - Ground & Field Theatre Festival
Best Musical (professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus
Best Play (non-professional)
COMEDY OF TENORS - Stockton Civic Theatre
Best Play (professional)
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company
Best Touring Show
WAITRESS - Broadway Sacramento
Theater of the Year
Sacramento Theatre Company
