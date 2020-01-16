Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Rodolfo Soto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Casey Camacho - NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Ian Hopps - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Sacramento Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Adrianna Hicks - THE WIZ - Broadway At Music Circus

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Chloe Boyan - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Brooklynn Solomon - WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company

Best Choreography (Professional)

Rickey Tripp - IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Mary Folino - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus

Best Direction of a Musical (non-professional)

Mindy Cooper - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival

Best Direction of a Musical (professional)

Glenn Casale - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus

Best Direction of a Play (professional)

Natasha Hause - THE CRUCIBLE - Sacramento Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Craig Vincent - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company

Best Musical (non-professional)

RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - Ground & Field Theatre Festival

Best Musical (professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus

Best Play (non-professional)

COMEDY OF TENORS - Stockton Civic Theatre

Best Play (professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company

Best Touring Show

WAITRESS - Broadway Sacramento

Theater of the Year

Sacramento Theatre Company

