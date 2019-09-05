Whitney Houston Tribute, THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Comes To Harris Center

---------- Forwarded message ---------

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL-A TRIBUTE TO Whitney Houston

STARRING BELINDA DAVIDS

Star Belinda Davids' ability to perform Whitney Houston's music

has been wowing audiences worldwide since 2013

(September 3, 2019, Folsom, CA) The acclaimed celebration of pop's beloved diva returns to Folsom, recreating the magic of Whitney's "staggering four-octave range as close as a singer can." Accompanied by a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers - and dazzling theatrical effects - The Greatest Love of All is an evening of "vocal power and precision that are a perfect match for Whitney's power ballads" (Herald Sun). Songs include "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "How Will I Know," "One Moment in Time," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "Saving All My Love For You," "Greatest Love of All," and other chart-topping hits.

Coming to the Harris Center for two performances, The Greatest Love Of All

A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids takes to the stage on Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $38-$58; Premium $68; Students with ID $28. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

The story goes that Belinda Davids, who performs the role of Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love of All, was performing "I Will Always Love You" in a hotel in Hong Kong. Her performance was so spot-on accurate that the audience asked her to sing a cappella - she was suspected of lip-syncing to a recording of Whitney Houston. Ms. Davids has no need to lip-sync (yes, she's that good), and she received a standing ovation that night in Hong Kong. The electricity of her performance has continued online: the famous performance of The Greatest Love of All film clip on Showtime at the Apollo, before host Steve Harvey and an enthusiastic live audience, has had 10 million views on Facebook.

Belinda Davids was born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, and began performing professionally at the age of 14. She has never had vocal training and is blessed with a 4-octave vocal range.

As a young girl, one of the very first LP's Davids ever owned was a song called "Hold Me" by Teddy Pendergrass and Whitney Houston. The quality and style Whitney portrayed in this song struck a chord, and Davids' fascination with the icon grew. She sang Whitney's music at every chance: at family gatherings, talent competitions and to friends while playing on the street. Like many young girls at that time, her bedroom walls were plastered with posters and magazine cut-outs of the icon. Whitney's influence was so strong it inspired everything from her dress sense to her hairstyles.



In 2013, fate knocked - John Van Grinsven, producer of The Greatest Love of All, was on his final round of global auditions to find a principal for his new production and Belinda managed to nab a last-minute audition and take out the role ahead of the thousands of other singers who had submitted for the part. She has "the type of vocal ability that puts Mariah Carey to shame... her voice will have you in tears" (Independent Online, 2017). Rehearsing and touring began swiftly thereafter that year, and Belinda's star has risen ever since.

Belinda loves touring in America. "This is the birthplace of Whitney - her home and her essence and the place and experiences that made her the incredible person and artist that she was," said Ms. Davids. "I know Americans hold her memory dear, and I'm first and foremost a Whitney fan myself, so I look forward to being surrounded by others who treasure her just as much as I do."

"To perform comes naturally for me, but to do Whitney does not come naturally," noted Ms. Davids for The Huffington Post. "You have to mentally prepare and prepare my body to get into that mode - I've had to study her nuances, all of her hand and arm movements, the technique in her voice and the way she carried a note. I have to embody everything that was Whitney. And it's embodying Whitney, not becoming Whitney. I'm just Belinda Davids paying tribute to Whitney, and that is something I stress to everyone."

This Year Marks Nine Seasons of Great Shows. Up Close. In Folsom!

The Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College brings the community together to share in cultural experiences, presenting the work of artists from throughout the region and around the world. Built and operated by the Los Rios Community College District, the $50 million, state-of-the-art regional performing arts center boasts three intimate venues with outstanding acoustics, an art gallery, a recording studio, elegant teaching spaces, plenty of safe parking and all the other amenities of a world-class performing arts venue. Each year the Center hosts over 400 events attracting 150,000 annually.

Event Summary

What: The Greatest Love Of All - A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids

When: Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 pm

Where: Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College

10 College Parkway

Folsom, CA 95630

Ticket Price: $38-$58; Premium $68; Students with ID $28.

Tickets: www.HarrisCenter.net

Tickets are available online at www.HarrisCenter.net or from Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time.

