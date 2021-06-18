Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre In The Heights to Present THE DINNER PARTY

Featuring Jason Markiewitz, Jason Titus, Jim Last, Judy Merrick, Deborah Bromley, and Toody Lawrence.

Jun. 18, 2021  

Theatre In The Heights will present The Dinner Party by Neil Simon. Directed by Blake Flores.

Here is a decidedly French dinner party served up in a chaotic mode that only a master of comedy could create. Five people are invited to dine at a first rate restaurant in Paris. They do not know who the other guests will be or why they have been invited.

Tossed together in a private dining room, they have a sneaking suspicion that this unorthodox dinner party will forever change their lives. John Ritter and Henry Winkler starred in the wildly successful Kennedy Center production and on Broadway.

For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445 or visit the website at www.theatreintheheights.com.


