The Mendocino Theatre Company Will Present WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED)

Hear ye, hear ye, good gentlefolk of the Mendocino coast! The Mendocino Theatre Company presents William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (Abridged) by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, directed by the venerable Ricci Dedola (The 39 Steps, Bob: A Life in Five Acts), in which three actors play over forty-seven characters in just ninety minutes! This hilariously irreverent mash-up of the beloved Bard's entire canon has witches, wizards, masters, servants, lovers, fairies, lasses, perverts, monarchs, twins and even a bear. Watch the mischievous fairy Puck (Mija Biggie) and the airy spirit Ariel (Nicole Traber) use Shakespeare's characters as chess pieces in an epic battle of magic. Will Puck out-fairy Ariel? Will Ariel out-Puck Puck?



"I love Shakespeare, I love the stories, the characters, the meter," says director Dedola, who also performs in the piece. "I've been doing this for years, taking characters from many of his shows and putting them into new form. I have taken on a challenge over the years to make Shakespeare accessible to all. This play gives me the opportunity to do my favorite kind of theatre!"

As well as director Ricci Dedola, the performers include Nicole Traber and high school student Mija Biggie, who is making her MTC mainstage debut. The consulting director is Linda Pack and the is stage manager George Bishop. Assisting the actors backstage are Patti Fereira, Isa Traber, and Katan Sosnovec. "I am so pleased to be working with this cast and crew that span the ages of 11 - 83," says Dedola. "Please sit back and enjoy this romping-fun evening of theatre!"

Alas! Due to the coast's recent power outage, and in order to bring audience members the best show possible, the opening of the production, which was originally scheduled for the weekend of November 7th, has been postponed and will now open on November 14th. The company hopes to add two Sunday evening performances during the run, so do check their website for updates! As an added feature, on November 13th, the theatre will feature Terra Taylor Knudson's very personal--and very funny--performance piece WILLY'S LIL VIRGIN QUEEN, which connects Shakespeare's classic characters with real-life circumstances, providing an opportunity to see them in a contemporary and more accessible light.

William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (Abridged) plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and four Sundays (11/17, 11/24, 12/1, and 12/8) at 2:00 pm on the Mendocino Theatre Company stage, 45200 Little Lake Street in Mendocino, November 14 through December 8. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for youth 22 and under. Local high school students get in free (just show your student i.d. at the door). For tickets and information, please contact the MTC box office at 707-937-4477 or go to mendocinotheatre.org.





