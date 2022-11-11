THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY is Coming to Capital Stage This Holiday Season

Capital Stage will bring the return of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice beloved characters with our Holiday Production of THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. Capital Stage's Co-founding member, Peter Mohrmann, will direct the second installment of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY series. The cast will feature returning actors Brittni Barger as Lizzy Darcy, Colin Sphar as George Wickham, and Stephanie McVay as Mrs. Reynolds. Performances will be available as live performances and virtually on demand. They will run from November 30 through December 24, with a Press Opening on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Tickets & Subscriptions are available now at capstage.org.

It's Christmas at Pemberley again! This warm holiday comedy is the second piece to Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon's CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY trilogy. THE WICKHAMS takes us downstairs where servants are bustling with the arrival of holiday guests. In the warmth of the Darcy kitchen, two years after the conclusion of Pride & Prejudice, family secrets are revealed, and loyalties are tested. A bright holiday tale full of mirth, wit, and the power of giving back to others.

Lauren M. Gunderson

is one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015 topping the list thrice including 2022/23. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and John Gassner Award for Playwriting, and a recipient of the Mellon Foundation's Residency with Marin Theatre Company. She studied Southern Literature and Drama at Emory University, and Dramatic Writing at NYU's Tisch School where she was a Reynolds Fellow in Social Entrepreneurship. Her play The Catastrophist, about her husband virologist Nathan Wolfe, premiered digitally in January 2021. She co-authored the Miss Bennet plays with Margot Melcon, and The Half-Life of Marie Curie premiered off-Broadway and at Audible.com. Her work is published at Playscripts (I and You; Exit Pursued By A Bear; The Taming and Toil And Trouble), Dramatists Play Service (The Revolutionists; The Book of Will; Silent Sky; Bauer, Natural Shocks, The Wickhams and Miss Bennet) and Samuel French (Emilie). Her picture book Dr Wonderful: Blast Off to the Moon is available from Two Lions/Amazon. She is the book writer for musicals with Ari Afsar (Jeannette), Dave Stewart and Joss Stone (The Time Traveller's Wife), Joriah Kwamé (Sinister), Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk (Justice and Earthrise), and Kira Stone (Built for This). She is a board member of The Playwrights Foundation. LaurenGunderson.com

Margot Melcon

is an artist, arts administrator and writer. She co-wrote MISS BENNET, THE WICKHAMS and GEORGIANA & KITTY with Lauren Gunderson, the CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY trilogy. She was the Director of New Play Development at Marin Theatre Company for seven years, where she dramaturged over 30 productions - including six world premieres - and administered the company's two annual new play prizes and commissioning program. She has developed plays with TheatreWorks, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, Crowded Fire Theater, Shotgun Players, Berkeley Rep's Ground Floor, the Kennedy Center, the New Harmony Project, and The Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis. She currently manages arts and culture grantmaking at the Zellerbach Family Foundation. Margot is a graduate of California State University, Chico and currently lives in San Francisco with her family.

DIRECTOR.

Peter Mohrmann

is a co-founder and an associate artist with Capital Stage where he has directed THE WICKHAMS (2019), MISS BENNET (2018, 2019, 2021), THE SANTALAND DIARIES, THE TOTALITARIANS, MAPLE AND VINE, THE NORTH PLAN, IN THE NEXT ROOM, FICTION, OR, DINNER WITH FRIENDS, THREE DAYS OF RAIN, RELATIVELY SPEAKING, and JACK AND JILL. Peter has appeared at Capital Stage in STUPID F##KING BIRD, IDEATION, HEDDA GABLER, EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD, AMERICAN BUFFALO, THE TYPOGRAPHER'S DREAM, HUMBLE BOY and BOY GETS GIRL. Regionally he has performed with Sacramento Theatre Company, the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, Foothill Theatre Company, City Theatre, Synergy Stage, River Stage and the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. Peter received his MFA in acting from the Theatre School/DePaul University, and is an adjunct professor in the theatre arts and film departments at Folsom Lake College and Sacramento City College. He is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.