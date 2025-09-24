THE ART OF WAR By Sun Tzu, Adapted By Dave Pierini is Coming to B Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Forget peace, love, and good fences. At B Street Theatre this fall, the neighborhood is anything but quiet. The world premiere of THE ART OF WAR, a laugh-out-loud comedy adapted by Dave Pierini, runs September 24 - October 19, 2025 on the Mainstage at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre.

What starts as a simple disagreement over a koi pond spirals into an epic backyard battle between newcomers Fiona and William and long-time residents Connie and Chester. Lines are drawn, alliances tested, and pettiness reaches Olympian levels. From lawn-ornament sabotage to late-night scheming, this is suburban warfare at its funniest. On stage September 24 - October 19.

Starring B Street Theatre Company Members:

Dave Pierini,* playwright, actor, and veteran trouble-starter at B Street Theatre.

Tara Sissom-Pittaro,* known for her comic timing sharper than a weed-whacker blade.

Meher Mistry,* making her return with enough fire to fuel any neighborhood feud.

Jason Kuykendall,* 20-year B Street favorite who knows how to land a punch(line).

Directed by Peter Story - Ready to referee this wild suburban standoff.