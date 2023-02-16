Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sierra Stages Presents THE MOORS

Performances run March 10 - April 1 at The Nevada Theatre.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Sierra Stages is bringing The Moors to life at The Nevada Theatre. Written by award-winning playwright Jen Silverman, the show runs from March 10 - April 2 at The Nevada Theatre.

The Moors is a deviously dark comedy about love, desperation, and power. In this modern twist on a classic Gothic romance, two sisters and a melancholy mastiff who live out their lives on the bleak English moors. The arrival of a hapless governess and an injured moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path.

"Before the pandemic, we presented The Moors as one of our Theater by the Book productions," said Sierra Stages Executive Director, Michele Nesbit. "It received such an overwhelmingly positive response, we decided to bring it back as the first play of our 2023 season. It is weird, wonderful, and brilliantly written-the kind of show our audience appreciates."

Featuring a fantastic cast of local actors, The Moors stars Judy Merrick, Lauren Langley, Heidi Grass, Sue LeGate-Halford, Chase Andrew Coney, and Marion Jeffery. It is directed by John Ficarra.

The Moors kicks off Sierra Stages' 15th year of bringing high-quality theatre to Nevada County. The next two plays will be Guys and Dolls directed by Jeffrey Mason and The Drowning Girls directed by Sharon Winegar. Discounted season tickets are still available at www.SierraStages.org.

For tickets and more information on The Moors, visit www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210.




HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present the first of three National Geograhic Live! events this season. Keith Ladzinski – Force of Nature will be presented Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm.
Positive energy and the eagerness to devote themselves to grow as artists was repeatedly evident at the Placer Rep 2023 Company Member auditions held in Rocklin, Roseville and Lincoln in January.
Sacramento Theatre Company continues its season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense with the curiously intriguing and suspenseful thriller, Wait Until Dark. Written by Frederick Knott, the play first opened on Broadway in 1966 and ran for 373 performances. It was then made into a successful 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn.  This timeless classic is still delivering nail-biting tension over 50 years later, this time to STC’s Pollock Stage in director Natasha Hause’s brilliant rendering.
Even after 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is still rocking. It’s now celebrating its golden anniversary tour with a surplus of energy, talent, and, fittingly, golden glitter. It first began as a concept album in 1970 when the composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, were unable to get financial backing for a stage production. After the success of the album, the musical debuted on Broadway in 1971 and earned five Tony Award nominations.

