Sierra Stages Presents THE MOORS

Sierra Stages is bringing The Moors to life at The Nevada Theatre. Written by award-winning playwright Jen Silverman, the show runs from March 10 - April 2 at The Nevada Theatre.

The Moors is a deviously dark comedy about love, desperation, and power. In this modern twist on a classic Gothic romance, two sisters and a melancholy mastiff who live out their lives on the bleak English moors. The arrival of a hapless governess and an injured moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path.

"Before the pandemic, we presented The Moors as one of our Theater by the Book productions," said Sierra Stages Executive Director, Michele Nesbit. "It received such an overwhelmingly positive response, we decided to bring it back as the first play of our 2023 season. It is weird, wonderful, and brilliantly written-the kind of show our audience appreciates."

Featuring a fantastic cast of local actors, The Moors stars Judy Merrick, Lauren Langley, Heidi Grass, Sue LeGate-Halford, Chase Andrew Coney, and Marion Jeffery. It is directed by John Ficarra.

The Moors kicks off Sierra Stages' 15th year of bringing high-quality theatre to Nevada County. The next two plays will be Guys and Dolls directed by Jeffrey Mason and The Drowning Girls directed by Sharon Winegar. Discounted season tickets are still available at www.SierraStages.org.

For tickets and more information on The Moors, visit www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210.