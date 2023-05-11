Sierra Stages Presents THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

The performance is on May 17 at The Miners Foundry.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadw Photo 1 Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadway and Vine's 2023 Concert Series in Napa Valley
Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company Photo 2 Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company
Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento Photo 3 Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Sierra Stages will present The Beauty Queen of Leenane as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by playwright Martin McDonagh, this fierce and funny show won the Olivier Award for Best Play, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, winning four of them.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane is the story of Maureen, a lonely isolated woman whose youth has been squandered in the care of her ailing but iron-willed mother, Mag. When a suitor threatens to lure Maureen away, the desperation drives both women to the edge-and a mother-daughter confrontation explodes.

"McDonagh's distinctive voice and particular brand of absurdist dark comedy is unlike any other modern playwright," says director Chase Coney. "With his recent film The Banshees of Inisherin having just won Best Picture, I felt that this was an excellent opportunity to introduce our audience to one of his earliest plays."

Called "satanically funny" by the New York Times, this production features local luminaries Sue LeGate-Halford and Ariel Elliott, playing the mother and daughter respectively, along with Casey Burke and Forrest Diedrich. Theater by the Book is a unique, one-night-only event in which the actors have their scripts in hand and only minimal sets and props are used. In this intimate performance style, the audience is free to revel in the language and use their imaginations to bring the action to life. Don't miss it!




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

Review: Sacramento Theatre Company Celebrates Neurodiversity With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF Photo
Review: Sacramento Theatre Company Celebrates Neurodiversity With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Sacramento Theatre Company’s season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense is coming to a close with its much-anticipated portrayal of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon and adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens, this show provides an intimate look into a small sliver of the vast world of neurodivergence. It opened on Broadway in 2014 and won five Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Scenic Design. It is an excellent example of narrative storytelling, examining difficult relationships and everyday struggles of both the differently and typically abled by showing that we are all, ultimately, more alike than not.

Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON Photo
Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON

Transcendence Theatre Company announced today plans to utilize the 30+ acre Kenwood ranch property of the nonprofit Belos Cavalos as the outdoor open-air theatre location for The Beat Goes On,  the first show of Transcendence Theatre Company’s 2023 summer season of original outdoor musical revues. The Beat Goes On will play eight performances June 16 through July 2. 

Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month Photo
Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month

 For the past 20 years, Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) has been in partnership with the Kennedy Gold Mine, performing at the beautiful Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, CA.  To celebrate the company's 20 years of live theatre under the stars, MSTW is hosting a “Party at the Mine!” Spring Fundraiser.

CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Photo
CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Week

The CapStage Academy is an opportunity for local and visiting theatre professionals to share their skills with the Sacramento community. All levels of experience and interest are welcome. Develop your skills and expand your performing arts network with Capital Stage professionals.


More Hot Stories For You

Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ONTranscendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON
Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This MonthMain Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month
CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next WeekCapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Week
Harris Center For the Arts Presents Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Next MonthHarris Center For the Arts Presents Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Next Month

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Rise Up Theatre Co (5/05-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Celebration Arts (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Newsies
Davis Musical Theatre Company (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (5/06-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (5/24-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU