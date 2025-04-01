Placer Rep's SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE SIGN OF THE FOUR Begins This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stolen treasure, treachery, romance, comedy, detection, chase scenes, the long shadows of bad deeds and a wooden legged man and are afoot in Placer Repertory Theater's enthralling new play, Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of the Four, in which audiences are encouraged to dress up, engage in the lively stage reading of this new play and meet the actors, director and playwright at the Sacramento, Auburn and Rocklin shows April 24, 25, 26 and May 2 at 7 p.m.

Based upon the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, T.S. Forsyth's new play Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of the Four humorously explores the passive-aggressive nature inherent in close relationships. The dueling narrators, Holmes & Watson, re-live the famous case of The Sign of the Four, while squabbling over their opposing viewpoints, even as both characters struggle for power and status within their fraternal relationship, to comedic effect, as other character pairings further the exploration.

Many of Conan Doyle's beloved characters are included in this play. Seven quality early-career to seasoned actors portray the colorful characters who inhabit this exciting new work. In addition to the character Sherlock Holmes, played by Carson Sloan (May 2) and Rick Grantham (April 24-26), and Dr. Watson as played by Greg Martin, the play includes Stacey Winn as Mrs. Hudson, Teresa Stirling Forsyth as Inspector Jones of Scotland Yard, and Katie Halls (April 24-26) and Cattaryna Goodin (May 2) who each portrays Miss Mary Morstan, Dr. Watson's love interest and eventual wife. Each cast member, apart from Dr. Watson, plays multiple secondary roles for a total of 18 characters, plus “Toby the Wonder-dog.”

“It is a privilege to be in the room to watch wonderfully talented actors explore the script and shape the many colorful and eccentric characters. It is the characters who relentlessly drive this adventurous detective mystery and fill it with energy, romance and laughter,” said the playwright T.S. Forsyth.

Placer Rep, crowned “Best Live Theatrical Group” in the 2024 Roseville Press Tribune, is excited to be touring this work to three cities April 24 through May 2. More information and Tickets are available via Eventbrite. For each venue, there is separate Eventbrite listing:

April 24 @ The Wilkerson (Sacramento) https://Sherlock-Holmes-Wilkerson.eventbrite.com

April 25-26 @ Auburn Carnegie Library https://Sherlock-Holmes-Auburn.eventbrite.com

May 2 @ Rocklin Parkview Event Room https://Sherlock-Holmes-Rocklin.eventbrite.com



As this show performs in intimate black box spaces with limited seating, it is recommended you purchase your tickets well in advance.

Comments