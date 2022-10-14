Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Come Aboard for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Sacramento Theatre Company

Review: Come Aboard for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Sacramento Theatre Company

The production runs until October 30th

Sacramento News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

It's the dawn of a titillating new season at Sacramento Theatre Company (STC) and this one may be the best yet! The 2022-2023 Season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense kicked off with previews of the adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous whodunit, Murder on the Orient Express. Published in 1934 to rave reviews, the story has stood the test of time. Versions have been performed on stage, television, and, most recently, in a 2017 film featuring Kenneth Branagh.

Chris Vettel stars as the famous detective Hercule Poirot, a Belgian wonder who doesn't let a clue slip past him. Vettel's worldly polish and savvy humor captivate and charm, as he asks the audience about murder, "What better way to spend a pleasant evening together?" He is joined by a veteran cast of STC favorites. Ian Hopps does double duty as both the repulsive Samuel Ratchett and mysterious Scottish veteran Colonel Arbuthnot. Natasha Hause is the delightfully brash husband-hopping American, Helen Hubbard. Steel Magnolias alums Janis Stevens and Janet Motenko add to the suspect list as haughty Russian princess Natalya Dragomiroff and her mousy companion Greta Ohlsson, respectively. Rounding out this talented cast are James Ellison III, Nicole Zhi Ling Porter, William Schmidt, Devin Valdez, and Todd Lubitsch.

Director Michael Laun perfectly extracts the quintessential Christie characters from each of his actors. As a fan of the Queen of Crime since my childhood days, I was skeptical that a play could match the entertainment of the book. STC not only succeeds but excels. You won't want to miss this nail-biting, laugh-out-loud, forensic-evidence-nightmare thrill of a show. Test your wits against the best-can you beat Poirot and find the killer before the train reaches its destination?

Murder on the Orient Express plays at the Sacramento Theatre Company through October 30th. Tickets may be found at SacTheatre.org, by calling (916) 443-6722, or by visiting the Box Office at 1419 H Street.

Photo credit: Charr Crail

Actors: James Ellison III and Natasha Hause


Regional Awards


From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: LOVE AND BASEBALL is a Grand Slam at B Street TheatreReview: LOVE AND BASEBALL is a Grand Slam at B Street Theatre
October 5, 2022

Two of my guilty pleasures-romantic comedies and baseball-are married in a hilarious one-act play showing now at the B Street Theatre.  Love and Baseball is the latest success by B Street Theatre playwright Jerry Montoya.  This clever take on gender stereotypes has also recently been made into a movie that is streaming now on HBO Max.    
Review: COME FROM AWAY Comes To Broadway On Tour at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts CenterReview: COME FROM AWAY Comes To Broadway On Tour at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
September 21, 2022

Once in a while, an event occurs that is so viscerally powerful that you will always remember exactly what you were doing when it happened.  Most people over 70 will remember what they were doing when John F. Kennedy was assassinated.  People my age remember the Challenger disaster vividly (I was in my 6th-grade classroom watching the launch on t.v.).  Arguably even more tragic are the events that transpired on September 11, 2001.  From the dust of the wreckage, though, came hope and a unified country.  Come From Away is a story of that hope and unification.  It makes its Sacramento premiere this week in a special engagement that had been postponed since 2020. 
Review: Come Join the CHARADE at The B Street TheatreReview: Come Join the CHARADE at The B Street Theatre
September 11, 2022

A beautiful woman, international espionage, a mysterious stranger, and so many twists that you’ll be dizzy-that’s what’s happening at the B Street Theatre this week.  Based on the 1963 film starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, Charade has been adapted for the stage by Dave Pierini, who is also a Core Acting Company member of the B Street Theatre. 
Review: Say 'Hell Yes!' to THE COLOR PURPLE at Broadway At Music CircusReview: Say 'Hell Yes!' to THE COLOR PURPLE at Broadway At Music Circus
August 24, 2022

For me, the end of summer in Sacramento is signaled by the same event every year-the last show of the Broadway at Music Circus season.  This summer’s end is particularly bittersweet, as it marks the finale of a return to the round after two years of being in the dark.  Fittingly, this show is the most powerful production of the summer.  The Color Purple is the last in what has been a remarkable season of unparalleled talent and delicate themes.  Based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel and 1985 movie adaptation of the same name, The Color Purple opened on Broadway in 2005 and earned eleven Tony Award nominations. 
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS Dazzles at Woodland Opera HouseReview: IN THE HEIGHTS Dazzles at Woodland Opera House
August 21, 2022

My first foray to the historical Woodland Opera House occurred this weekend to take a trip back to Washington Heights, the neighborhood that Lin-Manuel Miranda memorialized in In the Heights, his successful precursor to Hamilton.  It was written as an homage to the community that shaped him and the struggles of the immigrants that live there.  After premiering on Broadway in 2008, it took home four Tony Awards out of thirteen nominations, securing Miranda’s career as a lyricist and composer. 