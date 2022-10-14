Review: Come Aboard for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Sacramento Theatre Company

It's the dawn of a titillating new season at Sacramento Theatre Company (STC) and this one may be the best yet! The 2022-2023 Season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense kicked off with previews of the adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous whodunit, Murder on the Orient Express. Published in 1934 to rave reviews, the story has stood the test of time. Versions have been performed on stage, television, and, most recently, in a 2017 film featuring Kenneth Branagh.

Chris Vettel stars as the famous detective Hercule Poirot, a Belgian wonder who doesn't let a clue slip past him. Vettel's worldly polish and savvy humor captivate and charm, as he asks the audience about murder, "What better way to spend a pleasant evening together?" He is joined by a veteran cast of STC favorites. Ian Hopps does double duty as both the repulsive Samuel Ratchett and mysterious Scottish veteran Colonel Arbuthnot. Natasha Hause is the delightfully brash husband-hopping American, Helen Hubbard. Steel Magnolias alums Janis Stevens and Janet Motenko add to the suspect list as haughty Russian princess Natalya Dragomiroff and her mousy companion Greta Ohlsson, respectively. Rounding out this talented cast are James Ellison III, Nicole Zhi Ling Porter, William Schmidt, Devin Valdez, and Todd Lubitsch.

Director Michael Laun perfectly extracts the quintessential Christie characters from each of his actors. As a fan of the Queen of Crime since my childhood days, I was skeptical that a play could match the entertainment of the book. STC not only succeeds but excels. You won't want to miss this nail-biting, laugh-out-loud, forensic-evidence-nightmare thrill of a show. Test your wits against the best-can you beat Poirot and find the killer before the train reaches its destination?

Murder on the Orient Express plays at the Sacramento Theatre Company through October 30th. Tickets may be found at SacTheatre.org, by calling (916) 443-6722, or by visiting the Box Office at 1419 H Street.

Photo credit: Charr Crail

Actors: James Ellison III and Natasha Hause