Resurrection Theatre Will Present Lanford Wilson’s THE RIMERS OF ELDRITCH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Resurrection Theatre will present THE RIMERS OF ELDRITCH by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson, running October 31 through November 22, 2025 at the California Stage Complex in Sacramento. Directed by Aerin Morneau-Salls, the production brings Wilson’s poetic, non-linear drama to the stage in a limited engagement.

Set in a decaying small town in the American Midwest, the play unravels the mystery of a murder in Eldritch, Missouri. Voices overlap, timelines blur, and shifting perspectives reveal how gossip, faith, prejudice, and silence converge in a community on the brink.

Morneau-Salls directs a staging that emphasizes memory, perception, and complicity, noting: “Lanford Wilson’s play gives us a mirror to the darker corners of community life. We are inviting audiences to question how stories are told, whose voices are silenced, and how our collective choices echo across time.”

Ticket Information

THE RIMERS OF ELDRITCH runs October 31–November 22, 2025 at the California Stage Complex. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.resurrectiontheatre.org.

Content Advisory: This production includes mature themes, including death, violence, and sexual assault. Audience discretion is advised.