Redding Theatre Company Will Stream Production of ALADDIN JR. Filmed Live on Stage

In spite of the challenges of COVID-19, Redding Theatre Company once again presents its annual summer theatre performance with a cast of talented local youth artists, but this summer it will stream LIVE right to your living room from the Cascade Theatre!

Enjoy the stage performance in the safety and comfort of your own home, no matter where in the world you might be - no masks required! These charming actors will conjure the magic of the lamp and take you on a journey to the land of Agrabah.

The stream will be available July 31 and August 1.

Learn more or purchase tickets here.

