Main Street Theatre Works Presents Virtual Reading of A LITTLE MURDER NEVER HURT ANYBODY, Act I

Just because Main Street Theatre Works had to cancel their 2020 Summer season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, doesn't mean you can't have fun! MSTW got such great response for their staged-reading of Kong's Night Out, that they decided to present Act I of A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody, August 8th at 7pm on YouTube. The performance will also be broadcast on KVGC Radio 1340AM, or 96.5 FM, in Amador county.

To watch this special virtual performance, simply make a donation of any size ($5.00 is appreciated), and you'll be sent a PRIVATE LINK, via email, to watch the show on YouTube. And, if you make a donation of $50 or more before August 1st, you'll be gifted a bottle of wine from Yorba Shake Ridge Ranch & Vineyards in Sutter Creek. Your email confirmation will give you specifics as how to arrange a curbside pick up your wine. We are grateful for the support of our sponsors: Toma & Associates, Inc., and Yorba Shake Ridge Ranch & Vineyards.

This will be a fun, hour-long performance that you can watch from the comfort of your own home, and it's a much-needed event for the company. It gives the actors a chance to do what they love, it helps raise some necessary funds for MSTW, and it helps the theatre company stay connected to their loyal patrons, and hopefully acquire new ones.

So mark your calendar for Saturday, August 8th at 7pm, for the Virtual Staged Reading of just the first act of A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody (we don't want to spoil the"who done it" for next year), a comedic look at a murder, mystery and mix ups. You see, it's New Year's Eve at the Perry mansion, and Matthew Perry and his wife, Julia, are sharing their New Year's Resolutions. His is to kill her before the year is up, and hers is to stay alive through the year. But as Julia dodges Matthew's murder attempts, several friends and staff mysteriously die on the family estate. As the bodies fall, it seems that Matthew is responsible for murdering everyone except his wife. But if he didn't do it, "who done it?"

Join the cast (Lew Rooker, Allen Pontes, Lee Marie Kelly, Bert Andersson, Skyler King & Grace Leekley) as they bring to life a fun twist to a classic-style mystery, directed by Shawn B. O'Neal. The staged reading will give you a taste of what you'll see next summer at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, when they produce the full play.

a??Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 26th season, MSTW continues to be dedicated to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

During a normal Summer Season, the setting at the amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars. We look forward to seeing you back there next summer.

Details:

A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody, Act I

Virtual Fundraising Event

Saturday, August 8thth at 7:00pm

Via Private Link to YouTube, &

KVGC 1340AM or 96.5 FM

For more information, please visit our website at

WWW.MSTW.ORG

