Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Presents DADDY LONG LEGS

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre company has announced the livestream musical of "Daddy Long Legs," starring Bobby Collins and Amanda Minano. The musical benefits Camp IVRT musical theatre workshop for youth.

"This book and score are just lovely, and I was really excited at the idea of being a part of IVRT's first virtual musical," said Bobby Collins, who plays Jervis Pendleton. "The arts, in general, have endured such a hit to the gut this past year, and yet the need for art is probably at its highest. This performance is a testament to the fact that theatre is very much still alive and relevant, even under unique circumstances."

This musical entertains with more than 20 songs, with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and is based on the book by Jean Webster.

Amanda Minano plays Jerusha Abbott and is dedicating her performance to benefit this summer's Camp IVRT program and says she is grateful for the opportunity to participate in musical theatre during a global pandemic. "In addition to a beautiful score, I hope the audience is reminded of the importance of storytelling and connection," said Minano. "This past year without live entertainment has been disheartening for everyone, to say the least; I am grateful for the opportunity to bridge that gap with this virtual performance of "Daddy Long Legs."

About the play: Set in turn-of-the-century New England, the musical tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott "aging out" of her orphanage and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college. She nicknames him "Daddy Long Legs" after a glimpse of his elongated, mysterious shadow. Under his conditions, Jerusha is to send him a letter monthly, describing her educational experiences outside the orphanage.

"This marks the first streaming musical for IVRT," said Director Frank Minano, "The high-quality editing from the talented Spencer Weitzel will showcase company members Bobby Collins and Amanda Minano with music direction by Ronda Rubio. This is ambitious and exciting to bring a virtual musical to our beloved patrons. The response from past streaming productions of "Coney Island Christmas" and "Frost/Nixon" have been greeted with kudos."

Performance is February 20th and 27th at 7pm and February 28th at 2p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Season subscriptions are also available.

Camp IVRT is an educational outreach program of the Inland Valley Repertory Theatre (IVRT) company. Camp IVRT was started by IVRT co-founder Donna Marie Minano, a faculty member at the Claremont Community School of Music and a music educator in Claremont.

The goal of Camp IVRT is to provide training in acting, singing and dancing/movement to students who are interested in being involved in live theatre and stage acting. Students come away from the program with skills to be able to audition for one of the many theatre organizations in our area.