Harris Center to Present THE SPINNERS Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harris Center for The Arts will present the intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics of THE SPINNERS, performing Thursday, August 15 at 7:30pm.

Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal. In 2021, they returned with their first all-new original album, the aptly-titled, Round the Block and Back Again.

The group created and came to define the smooth sound of Philadelphia Soul, channeling the highs and lows of romance and heartbreak into a catalog of classic hits, beloved across generations. Throughout the years the Spinners continue to top the Pop, R&B, and now Adult Contemporary Charts, with smash singles like, “I'll Be Around,” “Could It Be I'm Falling In Love,” “Then Came You,” “The Rubberband Man,'' and many more – earning six Grammy nominations, 18 Platinum and Gold Albums, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and selling millions of records worldwide in the process.

Though The Spinners popularized, and came to embody, the lush sound of Philly Soul in the 1970s, they got their start in Detroit at Motown in 1954. The Spinners signed with Atlantic Records in 1972, teaming up with producer Thom Bell in Philadelphia where the group blossomed under his masterful productions.

The Spinners had another classic hit single, “Working My Way Back To You,” topping the Pop and R&B charts, earning the group its 12th gold record. The Love Trippin album's release included “Cupid,” one of the fastest-selling records in The Spinners' career. The follow-up album, Labor of Love, featured such stand-out tunes as “Yesterday Once More” and “Long Live Soul Music.”

Four decades later The Spinners have not skipped a single beat as Round the Block and Back Again makes wonderfully clear. Melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics, the album, released August 27, 2021, shows The Spinners at their soulful, multi-octave best.

A fan favorite drawing large crowds to sold out performances both at home and abroad, The Spinners have left an indelible impact, not only on music history – but on the hearts of millions of fans throughout the world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Artist.

About Harris Center for the Arts

Long envisioned as a critically important element for Folsom Lake College, the visual and performing arts center was initially conceived as a facility to instruct, develop, and guide talented students to become actors, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and behind-the-curtain technicians. The scope and size of the Center expanded significantly with a 2003 feasibility study which validated the need for a facility that could also serve as a regional arts center for the greater community.

In 2004, the project proposal approved by the Los Rios Board of Trustees was submitted to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for final funding approval in the 2005-06 budget year. Construction of the $50 million project began in July 2008, supported by a State Educational Facilities General Obligation Bond, Local Measure A Bond, other District resources, and donations to the Folsom Lake College Foundation.

In February, 2011, the Center opened as "Three Stages at Folsom Lake College" and by the end of its second full season it had already attracted over 300,000 patrons to its offerings. In August, 2012, the Los Rios District Board of Directors announced the renaming of the facility to the "Harris Center for the Arts," honoring Chancellor Emeritus Brice Harris who, during his tenure, oversaw a doubling of the size of the District including the development of Folsom Lake College. He, together with then President of the College Thelma Scott-Skillman, was perhaps most responsible for seeing the vision of a Regional Performing Arts Center for the community realized.

The 80,000-square-foot center includes three stages and is located at Folsom Lake College. The venue, initially called Three Stages at Folsom Lake College, opened in 2011.

Comments