Goosebumps comes to Sutter Street Theatre next month. Performances run October 12th – November 3rd. The show is adapted from the Book by R.L. Stine, adapted for the stage with Book & Lyrics by John Maclay. Music & Lyrics by Danny Abosch and Orchestrations and Arrangements by Danny Abosch, with Musical Direction by Hannah Hurst and Choreography by Thomas LePage. Directed by Heather Chapin & Lindy Mallonee.

Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to be starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom, and not the least bit frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. But when strange, spooky messages start appearing, and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder: What if there really is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show?! Prepare to get goosebumps as they race to solve the mystery in this thrilling—and chilling—new musical, based on the classic series by R.L. Stine.

