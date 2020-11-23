Dreamlight Theatre To Stage Ibsen's GHOSTS

Dreamlight Theatre, a new theatre based in Auburn, California, will produce a staged reading of Henrik Ibsen's classic tragedy, "Ghosts" in a digital version to be streamed in January 2021. The company was founded earlier this year but put its original plans on hold as theatres were closed due to the global health crisis. This production of "Ghosts" will be the first for the company and will utilize technology and digital media to create a blend of live and online performance.

Information about dates and time for the performance can be found on the company's website at www.dreamlighttheatre.com.

"In a time when many theatres are struggling to stay afloat," said Executive Director Charles Davidson, "we were worried about launching a full production, especially if live theatres were still not allowed to open. Streaming a staged reading of a play was already in our plan and this seemed like the perfect way to introduce ourselves to local audiences." Dreamlight Theatre was founded with the idea of using technology and new media to present both classic and contemporary stories to life in a new way. This production will provide an opportunity to use technology to present live theatre to audiences at home. "We're looking at ways we can still create theatre and involve our audiences until we can invite them into our theatres again," said Davidson.

Written in 1881, "Ghosts" is a scathing commentary on morality. Perhaps one of Ibsen's most important works, it was banned in several countries for its controversial and frank discussion of religion, familial roles, incest, venereal disease, and euthanasia. As theatre critic Maurice Valency wrote in 1963, "regular tragedy dealt mainly with the unhappy consequences of breaking the moral code. "Ghosts", on the contrary, deals with the consequences of not breaking it."

When it was produced in England in 1891, it was reviled in the press, which referred to it as "a loathsome sore unbandage; a dirty act done publicly ... gross, almost putrid indecorum ... literary carrion ... crapulous stuff." "Ghosts" is now considered among Ibsen's greatest plays and one of the most important in Western theatre.

Dreamlight Theatre, based in Auburn, California was founded in January 2020 with a mission to connect people through bold, dynamic storytelling and to use new media and technology to find new ways to tell stories. We are committed to developing artists of all types in a safe and creative environment. Dreamlight Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more about us, visit www.dreamlighttheatre.com.

