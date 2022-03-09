Cirque Du Soleil Classic, ALEGRIA, Will Come to Sacramento This Summer

Following the success of Amaluna in 2020, Cirque du Soleil is excited to announce its return to Sacramento with its internationally-acclaimed production AlegrÃ­a. From July 27 to August 28, audiences are invited under the Big Top at Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr.) to experience the pure theatrical magic of AlegrÃ­a-an entirely redesigned fan favorite.

Undeniably the most iconic Cirque du Soleil production, AlegrÃ­a is an all-time classic reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. An uplifting immersive experience, AlegrÃ­a whisks audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance.

At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, AlegrÃ­a witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and a new movement yearning for hope and renewal.

With its unforgettable soundtrack, exciting acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humor, AlegrÃ­a joyfully touches the soul and lives up to its global reputation of quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle.

Tickets for the Sacramento engagement of AlegrÃ­a are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting today. For a free subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. General on-sale starts on March 14, 2022 at cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.

AlegrÃ­a ('joy' in Spanish) first premiered in 1994 and has since become one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows, mesmerizing over 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries in over 19 years of touring. Its Grammy Award-nominated soundtrack-including the iconic title track 'AlegrÃ­a'-is still the most purchased and streamed Cirque du Soleil album to date.

In 2019, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, AlegrÃ­a was restaged under the Big Top in a whole new light, ensuring that all its components-stage direction, music, acrobatics, sets, costumes, lighting, and makeup designs-would be as inspiring for today's audiences as they were at the time of the original creation. Reenergized by a cast of 53 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, AlegrÃ­a remains timeless and imbued with a joyous magical feeling.